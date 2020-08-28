Community Calendar

Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Local events adjust around COVID-19
U of I’s Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival moves to worldwide virtual event in 2021
The University of Idaho has announced its 54th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, set for Feb. 25-27, 2021, will be a special virtual event, enabling elementary, middle and high school students from around the world to perform and learn from the brightest stars in jazz. Registration at runs from Sept. 8, through Dec. 18 and is available through uidaho.edu/jazzfest. Festival events will open to the public for registration in early 2021.
Boise Contemporary Theater Gala goes virtual
The Boise Contemporary Theater Gala is one month away, and will be a virtual gathering “like you’ve never seen before, all from the comfort of your couch.”
The Sept. 21 event will feature special performances, food and drinks with your VIP ticket, and a live and silent auction from 6-8 p.m. More details and tickets will be available soon.
”Sounds of Summer” to perform live Sept. 19 in Nampa
Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute group, will be performing live at the Nampa Civic Center 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The event, which was originally scheduled for October, will be held “following the guidance and safety protocols of Southwest District Health,” according to a press release.
Sounds of Summer is comprised of four friends who have appreciated the 1960s style of music by the Beach Boys since grade school, event organizers stated in the release, and they have been playing together since 2015 across the U.S.A. Sounds of Summer will inspire memories and present an authentic look of the Beach Boys. Tickets are on sale now at ICTickets.com.
Meridian’s Cinemark Majestic Cinemas reopens
Cinemark Majestic Cinemas in Meridian has reopened with new safety protocols around COVID-19, including staggered seating (automatically generated during reservations), access to personal sanitation supplies for customers, improved HVAC systems and increased cleaning throughout the facility. Face masks are mandatory except when eating or drinking in the auditorium. Visit cinemark.com/theatre-search/ for more information and reopening specials.
Idaho Botanical Garden announces fall webinars
Idaho Botanical Garden has announced its schedule of upcoming fall webinar classes August to November. All will be hosted on Zoom and cost between $5 and $25. To see the entire schedule and sign up for classes visit idahobotanicalgarden.org/learn/fallclasses.
Community Calendar
Friday
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Moss STEM Kits available to pick up, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 10:30 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration at Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Zoobilee, 7 p.m., Zoo Boise.
Online — Solace Un-Bookclub with Jackie and Tom, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Saturday
Boise — Boise Race for the Cure, 7 a.m., Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., ]City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Nampa — Warbird Roundup 2020, 9 a.m., War Hawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive.
Meridian — Classic Car Show, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Boise — Artisans for Hope mask sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th & Hays streets.
Boise — Honey for your soul I Aromatherapy & Emotions, 11 a.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Caldwell — METALLICA presented by Encore Drive-In Nights, 8:45 p.m., Terrace Drive-In, 4011 S. Lake Ave.
Parma — METALLICA presented by Encore Drive-In Nights, 9 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In.
Sunday
Meridian — Fountain Square Fine Arts (all day), The Village at Meridian, 597 Monarch Sky #225.
Kuna — Community Sunday Supper, 5 p.m., Kuna Methodist Church, 260 W. 4th St.
Caldwell — Concerts In The Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — American Sign Language practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Boise — Art Source Gallery Green Dot Sale, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
Online — Michael Blaine — The Invisible Walls of Dannemora, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — Nampa’s Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour, 2 p.m.
Meridian — Corks & Canvas For Hope by The Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho, 6 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 597 Monarch Sky #225.
Thursday
Online — Idaho Cancer Policy Forum — Different Facets of Top Cancers, noon, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Idaho.
Online — First Thursday in downtown Boise, 5 p.m., downtownboise.org.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Writer’s Workshop with Toni Morgan and Beth Piatote, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Boise — Improv Insanity, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.