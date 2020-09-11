Friday
Online — Meridian Art Week is underway all day hosting various free activities: a Chalk Art Competition, Art Drop, and classes and activities. For full details visit meridian.org/artweek. The event is put on in part by the Meridian Arts Commission: meridianartsfoundation.org.
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/.
Online — 'Bleeding Heart' produced by local Opal Theatre Company is available for streaming via Vimeo.com all day.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — A Groovy Night in the Vineyard, 6 p.m., Ste. Chapelle Winery & Tasting Room, 19348 Lowell Road.
Online — Un-Bookclub with Jackie and mystery guest, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Artisans for Hope mask sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th & Hays streets.
Boise — Book Trade Night, noon, Rise UP Idaho, 9840 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Auditions: Opera Idaho Resident Company, 1-3 p.m., Opera Idaho, 513 S. 8th St. More information: operaidaho.org/about-us/auditions/.
Online — Boise Pride Festival broadcast begins 4 p.m. More information: boisepridefest.org.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B.
Sunday
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Online — ASL practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 8 a.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Wednesday
Online — Business Payment, Technology Solutions in the age of COVID-19, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — History Happy Hour: Share Your Story, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum.
Meridian — Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road.
Online — Latinx Book Club — Mexican Gothic, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Thursday
Online — Free Virtual Classes for Ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho.
Boise — Operatini, 5:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Online — Wine, Eats, and Artifacts, 6 p.m., Idaho State Historical Society.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.