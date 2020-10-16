Friday
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Open Studio with James Castle House Resident Kailey Barthel — Morning Coffee Break, 10 a.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History. jamescastlehouse.org.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise, 6 p.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Garden City — Blue’s Addicts, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Eagle — Plein Air Festival Oct. 17–24, 8 a.m., Finer Frames, 132 E. State St. eaglepleinair.com.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Boise — Hoptober Freshtival, 1 p.m., Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Garden City — Godfrey Paul, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Young Dubliners— Since We All Missed St. Patties Day!, 8 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St. Tickets at cttouringid.com.
Monday
Online — American Sign Language Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Light of Hope for Faces of Hope Three-Day Giving Challenge Oct. 20–22. facesofhopevictimcenter.org.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 8 a.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Online — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit, 8:30 a.m., Boise State University. boisestate.edu.
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — WildEarth Guardians — Lee Van Der Woo — As the World Burns, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — Bookstore Cat Story Time — Cylin Busby and Charles Santoso, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting, tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Online — Teen Financial Literacy Workshop Series, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Family Advocates Welcome Home Event, 6 p.m., familyadvocates.org.
Meridian — Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Also available via Zoom.
Online — LatinX Book Club — Dominicana by Angie Cruz, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Thursday
Online — Business Builder Insights, 10 a.m., businessbuilderday.com. IBL Events.
Online — CrAfter Hours, 7 p.m., Cherry Lane Library.
Nampa — Into the Woods presented by Music Theater of Idaho, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. broadwaynampa.org.