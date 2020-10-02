Friday
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. "Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Garden City — Moppet Togs, all day, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — BabyTime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar support group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Garden City — Rj McGinnis Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Online — The Infamous Stringdusters — live stream — 8 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Online — Rock & Ramps — Shredder Covid Benefit, 8 p.m., The Shredder. icause.com and Facebook.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Kuna — K-Town flea market, 9 a.m., Farm Estates Park, 1450 N. Massey Ave.
Garden City — SRRSCCA Auto Cross, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Gem State Comic Con 2020, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Meridian — Beauty & Wellness Marketplace, 10 a.m., Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. IBL Events.
Meridian — Back to School Outdoor Book Displays, 11 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Garden City — Billy Blues Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill 5181 N Glenwood St Barrelhouse Pub and Grill.
Sunday
Online — 11th Annual SueB Memorial 5K/10K walk/run hosted by the Women's and Children's Alliance and Ada County Paramedics kicks off. Register at runsignup.com. More information: wcaboise.org.
Monday
Boise — Can't Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Nampa — Can-Ada Back the Blue, 6 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Online — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Construction Site Mission: Demolition! — Sherri Duskey Rinker, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Shelf Stuff Author Panel!, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Becky Wallace — Far From Normal, 4:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
Online — Infant Adoption Information Seminar via Zoom, 6:30 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency.
Wednesday
Boise — Homeschool Zoo at Zoo Boise, 9 a.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Online — Pout-Pout Fish Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Teen Financial Literacy Workshop Series, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Choose Your Own Adventure — Kyandreia Jones, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Thursday
Boise — Stroller Safari at Zoo Boise, 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Online — Epic Reads — Five Authors in Conversation, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Open Studio with James Castle House Resident Kailey Barthel — Happy Hour, 6 p.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Online — Joseph — live stream — 6 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Eagle — Identifying Rare Books, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane. City of Eagle Parks and Recreation.