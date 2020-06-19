TODAY
Pickin’ Boise 2020 is described as Idaho’s biggest and best upscale vintage and artisan market, and this year market 11 years. It returns June 19 and 20 at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The building is filled with booths of vintage goods, farmhouse, industrial, primitive and mid-century decor, artisan handcrafted jewelry, clothing, signs, candles, soaps, macrame, handmade furniture, gourmet foods, garden art, all things rusty and “farmish,” vintage inspired decor and so much more. Cost is $7 and good for both days. Pickin’ Boise is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20. More information is available on the Facebook event page.
Garden City — Moppet Togs, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
ONLINE — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Boise — Free pizza giveaway by Idaho Pizza Company, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the pizzas are distributed. St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road. Bring ID. Idaho News 6 reports.
Caldwell — U-Pick Cherries, 10 a.m., Williamson Orchards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road
Meridian — Children’s Museum Comes to Life, noon, Children’s Museum of Idaho 790 S. Progress Ave.
ONLINE — Free Webinar on Dementia Care, noon, Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind
ONLINE — Virtual Off the Shelf: Book Reviews, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest
ONLINE — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
ONLINE — Romance Un-Book-Club, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books
ONLINE — Shaun B. live-streamed concert, collecting donations to provide food for Riverside community members experiencing job loss, 7 p.m., Riverside Hotel Facebook page.
Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Parma — “Sonic The Hedgehog” 10 p.m., “Terminator: Dark Fate” 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In
Galleries
“Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air,” 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive, Boise
“Women in American Impressionism,” 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Art Source Gallery “Artist of the Month,” 11 a.m., 1015 Main St., Boise
SATURDAY
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Eagle — Saturday Market, 9 a.m., Heritage Park and Gazebo, 185 E. State St.
Boise — Honey for your soul I Aromatherapy & Emotions, 11 a.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. Eighth St.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center 611 W Grove St Preservation Idaho
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court, Dry Creek Historical Society
Garden City — Shark Fest, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — 4th Annual David’s Hope Pink and Blue 5K Fun Run And Walk, Lakeview Park, 1304 Seventh St. N. Come out dressed in your best and craziest pink and blue for this community event benefiting a local nonprofit that offers free services to families that have lost babies in pregnancy and early infant death. To register: pinkandbluerun.com or 208-514-5962.
Boise — Idaho Botanical Garden is holding its annual fundraiser where participants are invited to enjoy local artists, food, live music, drinks, responsible socializing, and, new this year — creating. More information is at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Parma — “Sonic The Hedgehog” 10 p.m., “Terminator: Dark Fate” 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In
SUNDAY
ONLINE — Boise Virtual Father’s Day Car Show, 9 a.m., Julia Davis Park
Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Parma — “Sonic The Hedgehog” 10 p.m., “Terminator: Dark Fate” 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In
MONDAY
Meridian — Story Time, The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Aromatherapy & Emotions I free consultation, noon, Wild Root Café, 276 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Open Decks, 6 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive
ONLINE — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140
TUESDAY
Meridian — Harry Potter STEAM Camps, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
ONLINE — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
ONLINE — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Boise Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.
Garden City — Sand Bar Tuesday Night Blues, 6 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd
ONLINE — Preparing Extended Family For Your Adoption (Zoom event), 7 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency
WEDNESDAY
ONLINE — Virtual Idaho Job & Career Fair, 11 a.m., IdahoCareerFair.com IBL Events Inc
Boise — All Wax Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Water Bear Bar, 350 N. Ninth St.
ONLINE — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 6 p.m., Facebook & YouTube Downtown Boise Association
Boise — Publishing 101: Understanding the Publishing Process with industry experts Allison Hunter, Christine Pride, Kate Lloyd and Elizabeth Breeden, 6 p.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd
Meridian — Live on the Patio, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Rough Draughts (Comedy), 9:30 p.m., Doc’s Lodge, 1108 W. Front St. Red Mic Comedy
THURSDAY
Garden City — Tag You’re It!, 9 a.m., Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, 504 E. 45th St.
ONLINE — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Meridian — Needles Hooks and Books, 1 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane
ONLINE — Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
ONLINE — Preparing Extended Family For Your Adoption (Zoom event), 7 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency
ONLINE — Sherry Briscoe — Fine Line of Denial — Instagram LIVE, 7 p.m., @rdbooks
FRIDAY
Garden City — Boise Spring Home & Garden Show, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Adult Game Night — BYOB, 6 p.m., Rise UP Idaho, 9840 W. Overland Road
Caldwell — Winery After Hours at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 6 p.m., 19348 Lowell Road
Boise — Shawn Pelofsky, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.