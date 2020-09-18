Friday
Garden City — RV Show & Sale all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Depression and Bipolar support group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Meridian — Friends of the Meridian Library District book sale, 9 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Breath-A-Palooza for Pulmonary Fibrosis, 10 a.m., Idaho Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. tinyurl.com/breathapalooza2020.
Meridian — Back-to-School Outdoor Book Displays, 11 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — The Amazing Meridian Backyard Campout (in your backyard), 4 p.m., Parks and Recreation Department. meridiancity.org/parks/campout.
Garden City — Bruce Campbell — "EVIL DEAD" screening w/ Q&A, 7:30 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Middleton — Strength 2 Thrive Walk-A-Thon for Suicide Prevention, 8 p.m., Forge International School, 208 S. Hartley Lane. Rhythm & Grace Counseling LLC.
Online — Cabernet Cabaret fundraiser, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater.
Monday
Online — ASL practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Tuesday
Online — Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Attend a brainstorming session with Boise State University, 9 a.m.
Online — Free Classes for Ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — "So You Want To Buy A Business," 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Community Conversations — Dr. Amy Blackstone — "Childfree by Choice," 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — Garth Nix — Left-Handed Booksellers of London, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Thursday
Garden City — Moppet Togs all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Online — "Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business," 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Resident Talk with Kailey Barthel, 6 p.m., presented by the James Castle House. Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Online — Readings & Conversations with Barbara Kingsolver, 8 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.