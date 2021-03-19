Idaho Botanical Garden announces seasonal reopening with Land Art Exhibit
The Idaho Botanical Garden is inviting community members to its third annual Land Art Exhibit March 20 – April 30, with a free opening and meet the people event Saturday 2–4 p.m. Exhibit viewers will find site-specific art pieces made from natural materials — clay, leaves, seeds, stones, wood, wool — throughout the garden. "These pieces challenge artists to create art that does not permanently occupy their space and the display will decay and decompose over time." Idaho Botanical Garden hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Adult admission: $9.
Caldwell announces signature downtown events
Indian Creek Plaza, in partnership with Destination Caldwell, has announced the 2021 Signature Event Lineup. Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, with Tuesdays on the Creek live music, begins May 18. Other Spring events include:
Spring Eggstravaganza — April 3
The Dude Show — April 17
Cinco de Mayo — May 5
Mother’s Day Vintage Market — May 8
A full calendar with event details is available at indiancreekplaza.com.
March To End Hunger fundraiser for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ continues
Throughout the month of March, local businesses, churches, groups and families across the Treasure Valley are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31.
Participants can also participate in the “Can Castle Competition.” Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31. Voting is April 1–5. More information and registration is available by contacting Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.
Friday
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — "Thinking Green For March" is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Boise — James Castle House Site Tour, 2 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Garden City — Rob Harding, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Boise Spring Home Show, 5–9 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. "Over 200 displays and remodeling/landscaping inspiration." Adult admission: $5. Thru March 21.
Garden City — Old Friends: A Celebration of Boise's Great Jazz Guitarists, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Dixie's Happy Hour, 7 p.m., morrisoncenter.com. Tickets $35 before fees.Thru March 21.
Boise — Adult Comedy Night Featuring the Improv Insanity Troup, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Caldwell — NB Ridaz Live, 8 p.m., Colombia Event Center, 3801 S. Lake Ave. Ages 18+. Tickets $35–$60. eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Garden City — Boise Spring Home Show, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. "Over 200 displays and remodeling/landscaping inspiration." Adult admission: $5. Thru March 21.
Caldwell — Spring Equinox — Food, Music, Rosé, 11 a.m., Hat Ranch Winery, 15343 Plum Road.
Boise — Afternoon Comedy Patio, 2 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Caldwell — Cajone Alone, 2 p.m., Kindred Vineyards, 14253 Frost Road.
Boise — Tom Taylor, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — West Abbey Road, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Sunday
Garden City — LAST DAY Boise Spring Home Show, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. "Over 200 displays and remodeling/landscaping inspiration." Adult admission: $5.
Virtual — LAST DAY Dixie's Happy Hour, 7 p.m., morrisoncenter.com. Tickets $35 before fees.
Monday
Virtual — Spring Break Camp, 10 a.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Marc C. Johnson — Crowdcast Live Event, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Boise — Tuesday Trivia and Industry Night!, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. 9th St.
Wednesday
No Meridian area events listed.
Thursday
Boise — Coffee With Elisabeth Sharp McKetta — Instagram LIVE, 10 a.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Virtual — Surrogacy Information Seminar, 1 p.m., A New Beginning Surrogacy. anewbeginningsurrogacy.org.
Virtual — Teen Leadership Council, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Adult Comedy Night feat. HecklerVision, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.