Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Christmas in Color at Expo Idaho: Drive through acres of more than 1.5 million lights synchronized to holiday music heard through your radio. The west parking lot of Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Tickets are $30 per vehicle for 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Idaho Bright Lights Festival: Held at the Ford Idaho Center, features decorative holiday lights, live entertainment and other activities every weekend. Tickets are required and available at ictickets.com.

Winter Wonderland: Downtown Caldwell is featuring ice skating and other holiday attractions, including Winter Wonderland Creek Lights on display at dusk.

Friday, Dec. 25

The Flicks Theater will be open 4-9:30 p.m. and showing the following:

News of the World 4:20. 6:50, 9:10

Promising Young Woman 4:30, 7:00, 9:30

Wild Mountain Thyme 5:00, 7:15, 9:25

Dear Santa 4:40, 6:40

Farewell Amor 8:40

Saturday, Dec. 26

Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.

Virtual — L.L. Bean presents: A Virtual Holiday Concert with Leslie Odom, Jr., 5 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com/events.

Boise — Blues Addicts, 7 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 11 a.m., the Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.

Boise — Stef and the Groove, 6 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Garden City — the Blues Groove, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Monday, Dec. 28

Meridian — Holiday Break Camps, 9:30 a.m., The Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.

Boise — Kids’ Winter Art Camp, 9:30 a.m., instructor’s home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.

Boise — Family ‘Candy Sushi’ Workshop, 2:30 p.m., instructor’s home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.

Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.

Boise — Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Nampa — Idaho Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.

Virtual — Live LABrary, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Virtual — “What The Constitution Means To Me, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com/events.

Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Boise — Yin Yoga Lunchtime Bliss, noon, Source Meditation Space, 242 N. Eighth St.

Virtual — United In Song: A Celebration of America’s Resilience, 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com/events.

Tags

Load comments