Christmas in Color at Expo Idaho: Drive through acres of more than 1.5 million lights synchronized to holiday music heard through your radio. The west parking lot of Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Tickets are $30 per vehicle for 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Idaho Bright Lights Festival: Held at the Ford Idaho Center, features decorative holiday lights, live entertainment and other activities every weekend. Tickets are required and available at ictickets.com.
Winter Wonderland: Downtown Caldwell is featuring ice skating and other holiday attractions, including Winter Wonderland Creek Lights on display at dusk.
Friday, Dec. 25
The Flicks Theater will be open 4-9:30 p.m. and showing the following:
News of the World 4:20. 6:50, 9:10
Promising Young Woman 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
Wild Mountain Thyme 5:00, 7:15, 9:25
Dear Santa 4:40, 6:40
Farewell Amor 8:40
Saturday, Dec. 26
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Virtual — L.L. Bean presents: A Virtual Holiday Concert with Leslie Odom, Jr., 5 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com/events.
Boise — Blues Addicts, 7 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 11 a.m., the Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Boise — Stef and the Groove, 6 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — the Blues Groove, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Monday, Dec. 28
Meridian — Holiday Break Camps, 9:30 a.m., The Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Boise — Kids’ Winter Art Camp, 9:30 a.m., instructor’s home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.
Boise — Family ‘Candy Sushi’ Workshop, 2:30 p.m., instructor’s home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Virtual — Live LABrary, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — “What The Constitution Means To Me, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com/events.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Boise — Yin Yoga Lunchtime Bliss, noon, Source Meditation Space, 242 N. Eighth St.
Virtual — United In Song: A Celebration of America’s Resilience, 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com/events.