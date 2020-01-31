SATURDAY
Boise — 80’s Dance Party with Casio Dreams!, 8 p.m., Willi B’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Are You Up For Yoga, Dog?, 5 p.m., Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 E. Scenery Lane #100.
Boise — Audio Moonshine Album Release, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — Betty Sims: An Eye for Injustice, 1 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Exit The Body. A mystery farce. 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — FREE ZOO DAY — Wild at Heart, 10 a.m., Zoo Boise, 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Garden City — Idaho Scrapbook Show at Expo Idaho, 10 a.m., 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Leap it Good Pinball Tournament for Women, 12 p.m., Ugly Gold Couch, 4688 W. Chinden Blvd. Ste. B.
Boise — Liquid Laughs Live Comedy, 8 p.m., 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Readings & Conversations with Jad Abumrad, 7:30 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Garden City — Red Light Variety Show: The Wild West, 9 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — Reggaeton Nights, 9 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Rosana Eckert in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd. Idaho Jazz Education Endowment.
Boise — Smooch! your sweetie!, 12 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Story Story Studio, 1 p.m., JUMP Boise, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Virtual Reality at the James Castle House, 1 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Nampa — The Wizard of Oz, 1:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
SUNDAY
Boise — Betty Sims: An Eye for Injustice, 1 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Boise — Impressionism in the Northwest, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Liquid Laughs Live Comedy, 8 p.m., 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Smooch! your sweetie!, GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 3:30 p.m., 1825 W. Chateau Drive.
Nampa — Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 p.m., Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 5680 E. Franklin Road, Ste. 12.
Boise — Jazz Monday, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd
Boise — Open Mic with Rebecca Scott & Emily Tipton, 8 p.m., Pengilly Saloon, 513 W. Main St.
Meridian — Upcycle Craft Night, 6 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
TUESDAY
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Chaparral Elementary, 11:30 a.m., 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Paramount Elementary, 3:45 p.m., 550 W. Producer Drive.
Boise — Courtney Barnett (Solo) with Hachiku, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory 416 S. Ninth St.
Nampa — Nampa Chamber AG Forum, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Tasty Tales Story Hour, 10 a.m., Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Ste. 100.