Friday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually Feb. 26–28. opaltheatre.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Garden City — Bread and Circus, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually Feb. 26–28. opaltheatre.org.
Garden City — Lyle Sinclair, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Sunday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually Feb. 26–28. opaltheatre.org.
Virtual — Idaho Dance Theatre: “TRANSCEND — TO RISE ABOVE THE LIMITS.” Streaming available through morrisoncenter.com/events.
Monday, March 1
Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Community Conversation with authors JoAnne Goldblum and Colleen Maddox via Zoom, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Wednesday
Virtual — Coffee with Ruth Druart, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram. rdbooks.org.
Virtual — Conversation and Q & A with New York Times best selling author Holly Goldberg Sloan via Zoom, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps Community Night & Free Dinner, 4:30 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Center, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Thursday
Virtual — “Letting Off STEAM: Titanic Science Demos,” 3 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho. dcidaho.org.
Virtual — History Happy Hour Presents: “Idaho Day! 100 Years of the People’s House,” 6 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.