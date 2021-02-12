Friday
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — “Love You From Over Here — Valentine For AIDS COVID-19 Edition” is at Art Source Gallery 1015 Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow opens 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. General admission is $5. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 9 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Trivia Night: Doomed Love (18+), 6 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho. dcidaho.org.
Garden City — Hatton, Paul, and Reily, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Virtual — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow opens 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. General admission is $5. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 9 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Garden City — Freudian Slip, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Sunday
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow opens 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Genereal admission is $5. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 5 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Garden City — Valentine’s Day Show with Jeff Crosby and Darci Carlson, 6 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Boise — Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition — Grand Opening! at Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow opens 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Genereal admission is $5. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 5 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Community Conversation with Dr. Kevin Vandi — The Running Blueprint, 6 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Wednesday
Virtual — COVID Support for Your Small Business via Zoom, noon, Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Educator Open House, 4:30 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho. dcidaho.org.
Thursday
No Meridian area events posted.
Local performing arts companies to present ‘Speech & Debate’
Opal Theatre Company is partnering with Boise Little Theater to produce “Speech & Debate” by Stephen Karam.
“Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the members of the school board, an unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world.”
Audience members will be able to purchase a rental of the production and watch for up to 48 hours after purchase Feb. 26–28, March 3–5 and 12–14. Ages 13 and up are recommended. General tickets are $10 at showtix4U.com.