Friday
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Meridian — Meridian Canine Rescue Charity Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Lakeview Golf Club, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd.
Online — Attend a brainstorming session with Boise State University at 10 a.m.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Nampa — Oktoberfest, 4 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Online — Fortress— a Boise area collaborative dance film, 7 p.m. MING studios.
Boise — Un—Bookclub with Jackie and Hanna — Cooking!, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Garden City — The Dunzel Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Boise — The Return, 9 a.m., Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Online — Early Learning Academies — Session One, 10 a.m., Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Meridian — Back-to-School Outdoor Book Displays, 11 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Online — BAD SUNS — 1 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St.
Online — Boise State University Law Fair, 1 p.m.
Online — Open Studio with James Castle House Resident Kailey Barthel, 2 p.m., presented by the James Castle House and City Department of Arts & History.
Online — An Evening with Meredith May, 7 p.m., Treasure Valley Reads.
Garden City — A Tasty Duo, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Caldwell — Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Kane Brown, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Drive-In, 4011 S. Lake Ave.
Boise — Porter Club Massacre — Murder Mystery, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Garden City — Strangelove— The Depeche Mode Experience, 8 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Sunday
Kuna — Community Sunday Supper, 5 p.m., Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 W. 4th St.
Boise — Mood Swing, Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Brooke Nicole and The Jake Leg Band at the Riverside Sandbar!, 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Boise — Tom Taylor, Bar365, 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Tuesday
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — InvestiGators — John Patrick Green, 4:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Tina Ontiveros — Rough House: A Memoir, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Online — Singles Events/Speed Dating, 7 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Online — Ridetober 5K/10K Challenge, downtownboise.org.
Garden City — Moppet Togs all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Meridian — Idaho Job & Career Fair, 10 a.m., Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. IBL Events.
Online — First Thursday in Downtown Boise, 5 p.m., downtownboise.org.
Online — Foster-Adoption information, 6 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency.
Boise — Improv Insanity, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.