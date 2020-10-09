Friday
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Can't Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Explorer Academy Series — Trudi Trueit, 4:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Boise, 7 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Online — Un-Book Club Discussion — Children's Lit, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Future Islands — #1,235 A Stream of You and Me (Livestream), 8 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Online — Readings & Conversations with Patti Smith, 8 p.m., The Cabin.
Saturday
Nampa — Senior Fair, 8 a.m., Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Meridian — Friends of the Meridian Library District Book Sale, 9 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Grab Bag Book Sale, 9 a.m., City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. City of Meridian.
Online — Early Learning Academies, 9 a.m., Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
Eagle — Harvest Market & Fest, 9 a.m., Heritage Park, 185 E. State St. City of Eagle Parks and Recreation.
Meridian — Great Pumpkin Giveaway, 10 a.m., Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Online — Virtual Unicorn Experience — Dana Simpson, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Sunday
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Online — Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design Vs. Web Development, 6 p.m.
Online — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Coffee with Clare — Clare Mackintosh, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Boise State University Virtual Law Fair, 1 p.m.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Live Zoom Event: Setting Your HOA Budget Up For Success, 4:30 p.m., MGM Association Management.
Online — Chaos to Clarity, 6 p.m., Thrivent Member Network – Northwest Region.
Online — Catherine Sanderson — Why We Act, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — Jessica Day George — Rider's Reign, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — History Happy Hour: Hispanic Heritage Month, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Diet Cig, Guests, 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Thursday
Online — Apron Strings are Literary Things — Mothers and Daughters Author Panel, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Boise Virtual Speed Dating Events, 7 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.