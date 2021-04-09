Friday
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Boise — “Local From Global — An Exhibit of Art From Boise’s Newcomers” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Boise — James Castle House Site Tour, 2 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Adult Paint Night, and sipping too! “Spring Flowers” 6 p.m., instructor’s home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.
Nampa — “BE FEARLESS!” (distinguished young women), 7–8:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets must be purchased in groups of four, known as pods. nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets/
Meridian — Free Family Movie Night!, 7:30 p.m., Cinemark Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive.
Boise — Adult Comedy Night featuring the Improv Insanity Troup, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — RESCHEDULED: Piff the Magic Dragon — The Fun Size Tour
Saturday
Boise — TEDxBoise 2021, 11 a.m., Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Meridian — Country Swing Lead-Follow Workshop, 3:30 p.m., 2989 E. Copper Point Drive.
Boise — Dan Costello, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — The Nutcracker, 6–7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center 311 Third St S. Tickets must be purchased in groups of four, or “pods.” Tickets nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets/.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Boise — Too Slim and the Blues Saviors, 7 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over video, 7 p.m. free through eventbrite.com.
Sunday
Nampa — SBA Nampa Spring Wedding Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lloyds Square on Front Street.
Monday
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Tuesday
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Trivia and Industry Night!, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. Ninth St.
Wednesday
Virtual — Remembering Titanic, Discovery Center of Idaho. dcidaho.org.
Virtual — History Happy Hour: Amplifying Idaho’s Hispanic Voices, 6–6:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.