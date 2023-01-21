BOISE — Melinda Sue Nothern, 59, of Boise, passed into the hands of our Lord on January 15th, 2023, following complications from pneumonia. On top of being a breath taking wife, mother and friend, Melinda had beauty, courage, smarts and grit that carried her through a 23year career of owning her own marketing business, Summit Communications.
Melinda was born in Caldwell on March 1st, 1963, to her parents Thomas Meininger and Claudia Johnston Dawson. She became a fantastic mother and wife, becoming accomplished on the piano, decorating and gardening and becoming a gourmet cook. During all of this she never lost a step, serving in marketing roles for (to name a few) Idaho Department of Education, Ada County, Meridian School District and Les Bois Park.
Through her business, she helped elect dozens of Idaho leaders, including campaigns for the U.S. Senate and House, Idaho Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Secretary of State and participating in three campaigns for the Idaho Supreme Court. She also co-anchored and produced an environmental news magazine show, "Assignment: Idaho," and served as the general manager for KNIN-TV in Boise.
She touched hundreds of Idahoans, but no one more so than her family.
She is survived by her husband, Lindsay, children Jacquelyn and Brendan Walker, Claire Nothern; her mother, Claudia Dawson and brothers Stuart Meininger of Ohio and Mike Pearson of Julietta as well as grandchildren Sam, Max, Nash and Zayden. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, her grandmother, Lois Johnston of Caldwell and others close to her heart.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 23rd, at 1:30 pm at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise. A family burial service will be at Dry Creek Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melinda's name for the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise.