Melinda Sue Nothern

March 1, 1963 ~ January 15, 2023

BOISE — Melinda Sue Nothern, 59, of Boise, passed into the hands of our Lord on January 15th, 2023, following complications from pneumonia. On top of being a breath taking wife, mother and friend, Melinda had beauty, courage, smarts and grit that carried her through a 23year career of owning her own marketing business, Summit Communications.

