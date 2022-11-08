When Bill Grote was a teenager in the 1950s, there were three options for life after high school.
“You went to college, or you got married, or you went into the military,” he shared. “College was out, and I wasn’t about to get married.”
That left the military, and after thinking through his options, he settled on the Navy. “I like boats and I was always kind of a surfer rat. And you get three squares a day and a nice warm bed, and yeah, you’re confined to the ship but it’s a good life.”
Grote says he was “a bit of a gangster” in high school in West Los Angeles, sporting a duck tail, turned-up collar and cigarettes rolled up in his t-shirt sleeve, and was part of a car club that carried out shenanigans like stealing the hub caps of the rival car club. “I had a history teacher, and he took me aside one day in the eleventh grade, and said Bill, you’re going to be the first kid in your class to go to federal prison.”
After joining the Navy in 1958, he learned the value of hard work and what it would take to move forward in life. “The Navy was one of the best things that ever happened to me,” he said.
He was trained as an engineman in a Landing Service Tank (LST), a class of ship that transported tanks, trucks, personnel and cargo. Its design allowed for ocean crossings and shore groundings. Grote said if you’ve seen photos from D-Day with ships offloading tanks onto beaches, then you’ve seen an LST.
“I was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. We sailed up and down Asian coast, but I never saw much of it because I was six feet below the water line,” he said with a chuckle. His fleet had operations in Korea, Japan, Philippines, Bangkok and Vietnam.
“I only made one trip into Vietnam,” Grote said. “It’s my famous story.”
It was 1961. His ship was sent to carry a group of about 30 “unknowns” from Okinawa to Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam. Their mystery passengers weren’t allowed to mingle with the crew, and it wasn’t until decades later that Grote found out they were part of a CIA covert operation.
While at anchor in Cam Rahn Bay, Grote and a buddy got shore leave and did what sailors do, found a bar in the little village and had a few beers. While they were relaxing, a teenager on a bicycle rode by and tossed in a hand grenade through the open door. Grote and his friend jumped behind the bar, built out of a teak log, which protected them from the blast.
Other than some hearing loss in his right ear, Grote was uninjured, and had an immediate epiphany: “I thought, you know I’m not very well liked here, I’m going back to the ship.” He and his buddy high-tailed it back to their ship, which soon weighed anchor and left.
“I was 19 at the time,” he recalled. “I didn’t really put it together with the politics of that time or the potential of war. It was just an event that happened, and I knew there were problems in that area. At that time, communism was just a word to me. I knew a little about communism but not near what I know today. I don’t think I gave (the incident) much credence other than, ‘wow! Let’s get the hell out of here.’ We were targeted, there’s no doubt about it.”
After six years in the Navy, Grote got out, got married and worked as a mechanic for Buick for several years before eventually settling into a career as a firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department. He retired after almost 28 years and moved to Meridian seven years ago.
These days, he can often be found at the Warhawk Air Museum, where he serves about 50 hours each month as one of the 75 men and women who make up the volunteer corps, many who are veterans like him.
“It’s kind of like a home because I lived all this, except the World War I era. I either participated in it, or lived through it,” he said.
After retiring, Grote found that he missed the camaraderie and closeness with others that he experienced in both the fire department and the military. “When you live with people 24/7, you get pretty tight. And we have that here at the Warhawk.”
Grote said he most enjoys the people he gets to meet, like groups of schoolchildren, or visiting pilots from Mountain Home Air Base.
“I have a live living relationship with the military having been through it and I understand it more than a lay person that’s never been involved with military,” Grote said. “I can give visitors a bit more depth of what military life is really like.”
Warhawk co-founder and executive director Sue Paul said volunteers like Grote are “the backbone of the museum. They’re a very dedicated group of men and women, all very dedicated to the mission of the museum, which is to teach visitors about the price of freedom and honor those who paid its price.”
Paul said the volunteers have really embraced that mission and pour their heart and soul into teaching it to others. “The main comment we hear is what an incredible help the volunteers were,” she said.