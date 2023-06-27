Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


What could be better this summer than taking a trip to McCall for a few days to sip wine by the lake? While McCall boasts a variety of restaurants, there are a few that stand out as the best spots to sample a variety of wines or have an on-site wine expert to guide you into trying something new. These four spots boast lengthy wine menus, so varied that there’s something for all manner of wine-drinker, from those new to the wine world to those looking for rare vintages to those just looking to buy by the glass.

BISTRO 45

McCall's Shore Lodge in the winter

The historic Shore Lodge in McCall is home to several premier food and wine establishments. 

Recommended for you

Load comments