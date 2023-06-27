What could be better this summer than taking a trip to McCall for a few days to sip wine by the lake? While McCall boasts a variety of restaurants, there are a few that stand out as the best spots to sample a variety of wines or have an on-site wine expert to guide you into trying something new. These four spots boast lengthy wine menus, so varied that there’s something for all manner of wine-drinker, from those new to the wine world to those looking for rare vintages to those just looking to buy by the glass.
BISTRO 45
The most iconic wine spot in McCall is surely Bistro 45, a wine bar first and foremost and light food café second. This neighborhood gathering place, which opened 23 years ago, has a large wine list, and its wine-by-the-glass menu is updated weekly. Patrons are welcome to sample any open bottle of wine for free. Owners since 2018 Emily and Eric Hovland are very knowledgeable about the wine selection, so if you’re feeling indecisive, feel free to pick their brains. While indoor seating is limited, the outside seating is where you’ll want to enjoy your wine anyway, either sitting at a table under an umbrella or holding your wine while you play bocce ball in the courtyard. Musician Jamie Cope plays piano every Sunday at Bistro 45 during the summers, adding even more to the ambiance of this welcoming hangout. Bistro 45 is open daily from 9 a.m.–10 p.m. and in addition to wine serves beer, drinks like sangria and mimosas, and light fare such as open-faced sandwiches, salads, clams, cheese plates, paninis and soups.
RAGAZZA DI LAGO
Restaurant Ragazza Di Lago is right on the Payette Lake, offering diners (and sippers!) gorgeous views, whether seated inside or on the sunny deck. Open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, Rigazza Di Lago has a full-page wine menu with wines available by the glass or bottle, including a house wine for those who aren’t picky. Though other spots on this list have far lengthier wine menus, Ragazza Di Lago’s holds its own and is a great spot simply for its lakefront views. The restaurant serves creative takes on Mediterranean cuisine, so order some tapas to go with your wine, like pecan bacon-wrapped dates.
RUPERT'S AT HOTEL MCCALL
With one of the largest wine selections in town, as well as some of the best-tasting food, it’d be impossible not to include Rupert’s on this list. Located in Hotel McCall, Rupert’s wine list of over 100 wines is curated by restaurant manager Chris Stewart, who has been creating wine lists for 15 years. With Rupert’s focus on tapping into available regional resources, it’s fitting to see a good selection of wines from the Snake River Valley on their lengthy wine list. Enjoy your glass (or bottle) in the restaurant’s fully remodeled bar area or on the patio to take in the lakeside views. Rupert’s is happy to host a wine dinner for you and your friends in their private dining room, with wine pairings curated for your meal. Rupert’s is open for drinks (coffee, cocktails, and wine) starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, with in-house dining Thursday-Monday from 4 p.m.
SHORE LODGE
The historic Shore Lodge has long been an attraction for those visiting McCall. Since opening in 1948, this vacation spot has grown to include several premier dining — and sipping — establishments on its property. First up is The Narrows Steakhouse, a fine dining Idaho steakhouse with an award-winning collection of 550+ wines. The winner of Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence from 2014–2017 and Best of Award of Excellence from 2018–2022, The Narrows is the perfect spot to expand your wine palate or impress your friends with your wine ordering skills. The 29-page wine menu is meticulously crafted to offer something for everyone. The Narrows is open daily from 5-10 p.m.
Offering a more casual vibe than The Narrows but the same caliber of food and drink is The Cutwater on Payette Lake, offering year-round breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. The bar is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and offers a selection of about 50 wines, available in half or full bottles. This one’s perfect for families, as kids can enjoy the 2,000-gallon saltwater fish tank and analog game room while parents sip on their wine selections al fresco while gazing over the waters of Payette Lake on the patio.
The last establishment for grabbing glasses of wine at Shore Lodge is The Bar, handcrafting fine spirits, wines and provisions. Open daily from 3 p.m.-11 p.m. and weekends starting at noon, The Bar is a perfect stop for a pre- or post-dinner drink.