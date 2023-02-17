Another year, another February and you know what that means….
Love is in the air and, hopefully, on your bookshelf.
In recent years, romance novels have exploded in popularity and dominated best seller lists. Readers are flocking to the the often joked about genre for its promise of warm and fuzzy endings, endearing side characters and escapism, but also for how modern authors are tackling tough subjects. Popular romance novels are reflecting the new and complicated reality of love in the 21st century where tensions over careers for both characters, mental health issues and online life.
If you’ve never read a romance novel before, or you're a seasoned reader, February is always a great time to pick one. I’ve put together a list of suggestions for you to try ranging from light and fluffy to more serious and everything in between. And as always with these lists, all of these books contain some sexual content. It is skippable if you are just interested in the story, but if you'd like to avoid it all together these novels might not be for you.
The Bridgertons Series by Julia Quinn
You may have seen the Netflix series, but have you read the books?
Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series of novels spans eight books, all featuring the love story of one of the eight Bridgerton children in Regency Era London. This has all of the ridiculous trappings of a historical romance, from magnificent balls, romantic interludes walking around a ballroom, late night trysts in gardens and any number of dramatic situations. The social conventions are dated here, but the witty dialogue and ridiculous situations keep you reading, even if you can’t quite tell if it's too over the top.
Starting with the oldest daughter Daphne’s fake dating scheme with an aloof Duke, the series tackles (and skewers) all kinds of fun romantic tropes readers will likely recognize. There’s one book with a Cinderella retelling, another featuring a long-running friends to lovers situation and an entry where two sworn enemies end up falling in love. It’s all in good fun, especially if you don't take it too seriously.
That being said though, there are elements of this series that haven't aged well. It can be jarring to read these stories where so much of the plot is driven by how limited women were in how they were allowed to act and their romantic activities, while men were able to do as they pleased without judgement. Some of the books are also better than others, giving the series the feeling of a rocky roller coaster where you're not always sure what you'll get.
“Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston
By now, if you don't know the premise of this book you've probably been living under a rock.
It is about the (very unrealistic) scenario of what would happen if the son of the President of the United States had an enemies-to-lovers style romance with a Prince of England and then decided to carry on their affair in the lead-up to the Presidential election. It all sounds a little ridiculous, and it definitely is, but once you get into the heart of the story Alex, Henry and the whole cast of supporting characters surrounding them are incredibly endearing. Alex and Henry might be opposites in some ways, with Alex bearing all of the hallmarks of a brash Texan and Henry harboring all of the cautious and posh nature of the British Monarchy. But, despite their differences, you see how they connect over their shared role in the spotlight and the pressures of the job (albeit their different circumstances)
And there's so much here. Both characters have to navigate all sorts of obstacles in coming to terms with themselves. Alex has to realize he's been blocking his queerness for years and what that means for his political career, while Henry has known he's gay for years and years, but has to decide he wants to stand up to his family. These are complex decisions, and watching them try to tangle with each other as they work them out was beautifully done here.
The other thing that works so well here is the larger story about the Presidential election. It's obvious that McQuiston did her research on politics, how things work, the personalities who get involved in that kind of work and the nastiness that goes on behind closed doors. I am a big politics junkie and it never came across as contrived to me, even though in many ways it was.
If you’re looking for a queer romance, you can't do much better than this.
“Part of Your World" by Abby Jimenez
This book seems so pedestrian at first glance, but it runs far deeper than you expect.
“Part of Your World” might start out exactly like you'd expect in a Big City Girl Falls In Love With A Country Boy novel, with rich ER doctor Alexis getting rescued in a small town after a car crash by handsome (and handy) stranger Daniel. Of course he shows her his farm animals and charming B&B. Of COURSE she starts to learn new things about small town living and fall in love with its delightful residents, all while feeling torn about her obligations up the road in Minneapolis. It all seems so typical that I wasn't sure how the author was going to fill almost 400 pages.
It slowly shifts at a certain point when Jimenez starts revealing the real reason Alexis left her surgeon ex and her controlling parents come more and more into focus. That, plus the storyline about one of her friends in Daniel's town of Wakan struggling with domestic violence brings the story to a higher level. It always was a love story, but then it becomes more about finding yourself and learning to stand up against all the insidious cycles of abuse that can promulgate themselves. It's largely light-hearted, but watching Alexis see her ex Neil and her parents in a new light as she learns to love Daniel is so real and enlightening.
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Emily Henry is the gold standard for modern romance and there’s a reason she’s made an appearance in this column before.
“Book Lovers” takes the classic trope of the driven, career-focused woman in a small town and instead of making her the villain, makes her the heroine. Nora is all of the things romantic comedies often deplore, like constantly being on her phone, never crying, wearing sky-high heels and instead of letting her find a golden retriever boyfriend in North Carolina on an extended vacation with her sister she finds...........grumpy publishing colleague Charlie who hates his hometown and is trying to do right by his family. It's got great banter, hilarious subverting of the small town tropes and a lot of heart as Nora peels back her layers and processes her childhood trauma while falling in love.
I absolutely adored the way this book didn't tear Nora down, but built her up. The way Charlie sees her devotion to work and making things perfect as an asset and an indication of how much she cares instead of something to drag her down made my heart swell. Nora wondering if she's the "wrong kind of woman" for how she lives her life will make any woman who loves her job feel so seen, even if they’re not as high power as she is. And when Charlie saw her for who she is and chose to honor the good in her instead of making her change for him? You’ll be cheering them on.
“The Holiday Swap” by Maggie Knox
I know, I know, it's not Christmas, but some people read holiday romances all year round.
If you're looking for a fun holiday-themed romantic comedy, this is a great pick. “The Holiday Swap” is a classic setup where identical twins Cass and Charlie opt to switch places for a week right before Christmas. It seems like the perfect way to solve the issue of Charlie losing her sense of taste and smell when she is having a pivotal week on her cooking show in LA and her sister is struggling to break up with her longtime boyfriend in their small, mountain hometown.
This switcher leads to romance in both places, there’s dodgy men trying to ruin things and all sorts of Christmas-themed chaos. The story is predictable for sure, but the writing is breezy and it's a lot of fun to watch the sisters discover new things about each other and how to stand up for themselves in new ways.