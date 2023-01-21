Lydia was born Jan 25, 1959 in Boise, to David Ellis and Marge Sweet Ellis, who at one time both worked for the Boise Police Department.
She was one of three children, Lydia, David and Deetta Lynn.
She liked apricot nectar, made from apricots and sugar, and also apricot jam.
A Snow Ball bush was planted at the farm on Murphey Rd near Kuna, because it was a favorite of her Grandmother Edith Sweet and Lydia's too. Lydia's grandparents Leon and Mary Lydia Herne Ellis lived near Lapwai and were members of the Native American tribe of the Cheyenne/Arapahoe.
She married Ralph Wilhite at the Meridian Methodist Church spring of 1975, a reception followed at the Hong Kong restaurant in Nampa, a favorite family restaurant.
Lydia and Marge remember a trip made to Nevada in the hot summer, they drove a very small English made Nash Metropolitan, with no air conditioning, and remember it as a most terrible way to travel, with this car it is best not to wander too far from home. They went to see Raymond and Edith Sweet who had moved to Reno as part of his job as a lawyer for the Veterans Administration.
Ralph and Lydia lived in Garden City, and later on the Kuna farm. Lydia always missed the country life after the divorce, and moving to Portland. She married Mike Downey in 1993. after that relationship ended, she kept the books for a small hotel where she was with Charles Evilizer. Together they ran the hotel for many years. He stood by her till the end. They truly loved each other.
Lydia had three children, Michelle Wilhite Hayes( David) , Paul David Wilhite (Grace) and Joseph Wilhite (Sherry). Her grandchildren are Taylor Hayes, Abijah Lowe, Edwin Oliver Wilhite and Joey Wilhite Jr., other close relatives are niece Angela Pascoe of Portland, nephew John McManus who now lives in Guam and various nieces and nephews in the Boise area. Burial will be at Star, Idaho.
Lydia loved her grandchildren so much, she loved the beach, WWE smackdown wrestling, her teddy bear collection, and her coffee which she had to have every day.
All she wanted was for her kids to do good, and for them to know how much she loved all of us, no matter what, her love was unconditional.