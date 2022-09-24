Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
EMMETT 48, TOKAY (LODI, CALIF.) 20: After driving 11-plus hours, the Huskies got off the bus and handed it to their nonleague hosts.
Senior quarterback Dakota Perry found receiver Steve Howe seven times, five for touchdowns as Emmett (4-1) handled Tokay.
Tokay officials pushed the kickoff to 9 p.m. to accommodate Emmett's 550-mile one way trip.
The Huskies scored on seven of nine possessions. Perry completed 10-of-13 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for another TD.
Emmett running back Ry Fullerton rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.
MERIDIAN 14, HIGHLAND 6: The Warriors (5-0) made a 14-0 lead hold up in the nonleague win over the visiting Rams.
Warriors running back Marco Del Rio led the way, rushing for 120 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
