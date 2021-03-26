The College of Idaho softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Carroll College on Friday in Cascade Conference play.
In so doing, the Yotes extended their winning streak to 15. College of Idaho won 6-1 and 10-2 in five innings.
College of Idaho (21-7 overall, 11-0 CCC) used a five-run sixth inning in the first game. Pitcher Annie Polster improved to 6-0, striking out a career best 11 including the first six she faced.
In the second game, the Yotes pounded out 16 hits including three-hit games from Haley Loffer, Hattie Hruza, Kylie Smith and Micha Fortune.
The Yotes and Carroll play another doubleheader today, beginning at 11 a.m.
BRONCOS SPLIT: Boise State split a doubleheader against BYU, winning the first game 6-4 before losing 4-1 at Provo, Utah.
Ashlyn Adams led Boise State (6-13) going 4 for 7 with two RBI.