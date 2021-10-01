Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Yotes fall in tough five-set match

The College of Idaho volleyball team fought Friday, but just came up short.

Visiting Northwest University held off the Yotes 18-25, 25-13, 25-15, 21-25, 15-10 in a Cascade Conference match.

Northwest used a 7-0 run in the fifth set to erase an 8-7 College of Idaho lead.

Austyn Mauzy led College of Idaho with 15 kills and Emily Vandenberg had 11.

Recommended for you

Load comments