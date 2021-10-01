LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yotes fall in tough five-set match By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yotes fall in tough five-set matchThe College of Idaho volleyball team fought Friday, but just came up short.Visiting Northwest University held off the Yotes 18-25, 25-13, 25-15, 21-25, 15-10 in a Cascade Conference match. Northwest used a 7-0 run in the fifth set to erase an 8-7 College of Idaho lead. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Austyn Mauzy led College of Idaho with 15 kills and Emily Vandenberg had 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments