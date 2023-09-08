The Skyview football team jumped all over visiting Vallivue in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Friday.
The Hawks opened a 35-0 lead by halftime and completed a shutout with a 45-0 decision.
Quarterback Cache Beus completed 12 of 14 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns for Skyview (2-2 overall). The Hawks also rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns.
Skyview held Vallivue (0-3) to 124 yards total offense.
MERIDIAN 23, MIDDLETON 20: Winless in two tries, the Warriors finally broke through.
They had to hold off a second-half rally by Middleton. Meridian (1-2) led the Vikings (2-2) 20-6 at halftime.
CANYON RIDGE 40, COLUMBIA 34: Canyon Ridge fought off the Wildcats (2-1) in a wild finish in a nonleague game.
The game was tied at 21-21 at halftime.
EMMETT 17, LAKE CITY 13: The Huskies (3-0) used a late 26-yard field goal six seconds before halftime to assert control in the nonleague game.
The Huskies led 10-6 at halftime.
WEISER 62, BONNERS FERRY 6: The Wolverines (3-0) crushed the visiting Badgers in a nonleague game.
VALE (ORE.) 45, NEW PLYMOUTH 12: The Pilgrims (2-1) suffered their first loss in a nonleague game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 53, PARMA 0: The Trojans (1-2) rolled over the Panthers (0-3) in a nonleague game.
Running back Matt Nevarez rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Mason McDaniel scored twice.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Boise State dropped a pair of matches Friday, falliing to Stephen F. Austin 3-2 and to Arizona State 3-0 at the Lumberjack Classic in Flagstaff, Arizona.
The Broncos slipped to 2-4 overall.
YOTES WIN
College of Idaho swept Warner Pacific, 25-18, 25-16, 25-9.
Janae Rayborn with 12 kills to pace a College of Idaho attack, who hits .390 in a straight-set win. College of Idaho raises its record to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the CCC. Warner Pacific falls to 1-10 overall and 1-3 in the CCC.