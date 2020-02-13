The Rocky Mountain boys basketball team finished the regular season on a high note.
The top-ranked Grizzlies (20-1, 18-0) rolled past the Centennial Patriots 82-61 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference finale Thursday.
Cooper Frith led Rocky Mountain with 24 points and Straton Rogers added 16 and five rebounds.
BORAH 46, TIMBERLINE 31: The Lions (17-4, 14-4) got out to a 31-13 lead in the 5A SIC win over the Wolves (8-13, 7-11).
Austin Bolt led Borah with 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals and Ray Ray Bergersen added 12 points.
Nick Zenner led Timberline with 13 points and six rebounds.
EAGLE 78, MOUNTAIN VIEW 62: The Mustangs got out to a 61-40 lead en route to the 5A SIC win over the Mavericks.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 20 points and Jordan Kemp and Jaden Carter had 17 apiece.
Tyler Clayton led Mountain View with 16 points.
MERIDIAN 62, BOISE 55: The Warriors held off the Brave in a 5A SIC game.
SKYVIEW 73, CAPITAL 58: The Hawks outscored the Eagles 21-4 in the decisive fourth quarter of the 5A SIC game.
Noah Peterson led Skyview with 16 points and six rebounds and Mason Perrine added 14 points and six rebounds.
Nate Cherry led Capital with 17 points.
BISHOP KELLY 61, RIDGEVUE 60: The Knights held off a Warhawks rally in the tightly contested 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Nick Wolter led Bishop Kelly with 18 points and Johvan Dillon added 17.
Mathew Flake led Ridgevue with 18 points and nine rebounds.
COLUMBIA 44, EMMETT 38: The Wildcats used a big third quarter to hold off the Huskies in a 4A SIC game.
Keygan Lasniwski led Columbia with 11 points and six rebounds.
Caden Young led Emmet with 10 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 61, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 32: The Patriots busted out for 42 points during the second and third quarters in the league win over the Grizzlies.
Dylan Collom scored 18 points to lead the Patriots. Dionicio Elton added 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FRUITLAND 60, WEISER 42: The Grizzlies (15-9) got past the Wolverines (8-15) in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Abby Smith led Fruitland with 17 points and Abbi Roubidoux added 11.
Fruitland advances to state where it will meet District V champ Snake River when the tournament begins Thursday at Middleton High School.
WRESTLING
NEW PLYMOUTH 61, RIDGEVUE 21: The Pilgrims cruised to the nonleague win.
Hunter Beus led New Plymouth with a pin in 1:30 at 160 pounds and Josiah Campbell pinned in 57 seconds at 170.