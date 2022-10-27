The Northwest Nazarene women’s soccer team handled Montana State Billings 3-1 on Thursday in a GNAC match in Billings, Montana.
With the win, NNU (11-2-4 overall, 9-1-3 GNAC) secured at least the No. 2 seed in the upcoming GNAC Tournament. The Nighthawks could move into the top seed if they win on Saturday and Western Washington loses its remaining two matches.
Madison Grande led NNU on Thursday, scoring two goals. She has scored two goals in a match three times, moving into a tie for third all-time in NNU history with 10 goals this season.
Goalie Alexis Montoya had five saves.
BRONCOS FALL: Utah State shut out visiting Boise State 2-0 in a Mountain West match.
Morgan Stone led BSU with three shots on goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS RALLY: Northwest Nazarene came from behind to defeat Saint Martin’s 3-1 in a GNAC match in Lacey, Washington.
NNU (11-3-2, 7-2-1) evened the score at 1-1 when Lukas Juodkunaitis scored in the 51st minute. Five minutes later, Jonathan Cardona scored what would prove to be the game winner.
Jake Levine also scored, giving him 29 career goals and sole possession of first in career goals and career points (74) in NNU history.