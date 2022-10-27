Support Local Journalism


The Northwest Nazarene women’s soccer team handled Montana State Billings 3-1 on Thursday in a GNAC match in Billings, Montana.

With the win, NNU (11-2-4 overall, 9-1-3 GNAC) secured at least the No. 2 seed in the upcoming GNAC Tournament. The Nighthawks could move into the top seed if they win on Saturday and Western Washington loses its remaining two matches.

