The Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team bounced back on Saturday.
NNU, which fell to Saint Martin’s on Friday, knocked off the visiting Saints 85-69.
“We were much better on the defensive side. I was really happier with our effort,” NNU coach Steve Steele said.
Clare Eubanks led the Nighthawks with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She also had four assists.
McKenna Emerson also scored 17 points, making 7-of-11 shots from the field.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
For the second straight night in a row, Northwest Nazarene scored 90 points, this time topping Saint Martin’s 94-72 in Lacey, Washington.
NNU moves to 8-1 overall with its sixth straight win.
Ezekiel Alley led NNU with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. George Reidy had 18 points.
SOFTBALL
After getting swept in their season-opening doubleheader the day before, College of Idaho bounced back for a sweep Saturday.
The Yotes piled up 29 hits and 24 runs to sweep Arizona Christian in Glendale, Arizona.
College of Idaho won the first game 16-6 and took the second game 8-0.
Freshman Kaily Christensen set a school record with five hits in a game.
BASEBALL
San Diego Christian topped College of Idaho 13-7 in Mesa, Arizona.
Matthew Clay, Caden Leiblein and Nick Mooney each had two hits for the Yotes (1-2).
C of I was to have played the University of St. Katherine on Saturday. But heavy rains in the Phoenix area forced game times to be pushed back. That conflicted with the Yotes’ return flight to Boise.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 64, SKYVIEW 49: The Warriors knocked off the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Joe Mpoyo led Meridian with 13 points and Mckay Anderson and Brody Rowbury each had 12. Rowbury led with eight rebounds and Anderson had six assists.
Abe Zweigle led Skyview with 14 points and six rebounds.
EAGLE 62, TIMBERLINE 50: The Mustangs handled the Wolves in a 5A SIC game.
Jason Janish led Eagle with 21 points and six rebounds and Rafael Labrador had 14 points.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.
FRUITLAND 67, WEISER 40: The Grizzlies outscored the Wolverines 27-12 in the telling second quarter in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Dylon Watson led Fruitland with 18 points and Hyrum Lindsey had 16. Brett Spencer led Weiser with 13.
AMBROSE 50, MARSING 39: The Archers held off the Huskies in a 2A WIC game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 15 points, 18 rebounds and six blocked shots and Rogelio Valadez had 12 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 56, GEM STATE 36: The Patriots went on a 30-16 tear in the second half.
Dallin Criddle led Liberty Charter with 24 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLE VALLEY 47, MELBA 37: The Chargers stopped the Mustangs in a 2A WIC game.
Ellie Fraas led Cole Valley with 14 points and Lyndsie Krogh had 11. Kendall Clark led Melba with 16.
VISION CHARTER 38, COMPASS CHARTER 32: The Golden Eagles came from behind to top the Aviators in a 2A WIC game.
The Golden Eagles outscored Compass Charter 14-5 in the fourth quarter.
Kassidy DeLano led Vision Charter with 10 points. Holly Harbison led Compass Charter with 15.