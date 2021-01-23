The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team completed the hat trick Saturday.
The Nighthawks finished off visiting Western New Mexico 74-65 in a nonconference game.
That gave NNU a three-game sweep of the Mustangs.
Tied 30-30 at halftime, the Nighthawks (6-1) outscored the Mustangs 44-35 in the final 20 minutes.
NNU placed five players in double-figure scoring. Ezekiel Alley led with 16 points and eight assists, James Nelson had 15 points and eight rebounds, George Reidy and Kobe Terashima each had 11 points and Gabriel Murphy had 10. Terashima also had seven assists.
GYMNASTICS
BOISE STATE PULLS OFF UPSET: The Broncos, ranked No. 25 in Road to Nationals, picked up their second straight top-15 upset, knocking off Mountain Rim Conference rival and 14th-ranked BYU 196.325-196.250 at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State (2-0, 1-0) entered the final rotation trailing by 0.150, and initially looked like it would come up just short in the final standings. However, a video review overturned a deduction for an out of bounds for redshirt senior Maddi Nilson during her floor routine. The adjusted score put the Broncos in front and secured the upset.
It was Boise State's first win over BYU since winning its fight straight conference title in March 2019.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 49, MOUNTAIN VIEW 43: The Grizzlies outscored the Mavericks 17-8 in the telling third quarter of a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Noah White led Mountain View with 16 points.
MERIDIAN 69, BORAH 40: The Warriors cruised past the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Brody Rowbury led Meridian with 22 points and seven rebounds and Mckay Anderson and Colby Homer each scored 10.
Ray Ray Bergesen led Borah with 13 points.
FRUITLAND 60, PARMA 45: The Grizzlies used a big second half to pull away from the Panthers in a Snake River Valley game.
Hyrum Lindsay led Fruitland with 21 points and Dylon Watson added 11.
Josiah Larson led Parma with 14 points.
WEISER 37, HOMEDALE 31: The Wolverines outscored the Trojans 33-16 in the second half of the SRV game.
This was after Weiser was scoreless in the first quarter and scored only four in the second.
Brett Spencer led Weiser with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals.
WILDER 57, CENTENNIAL BAPTIST 38: The Wildcats cruised to victory.
Jonathan Mendoza led Wilder with 19 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 47, RIMROCK 39: The Patriots outscored the Raiders 13-7 in the fourth quarter.
Shayne Edwards led Liberty Charter with 21 points and Dallin Criddle added 13 with nine rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 61, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 37: The Wolves were too much for the Grizzlies in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Sophia Glancey led Timberline with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Audrey Taylor had 17 points, four assists and four steals.
Marli Reed led Rocky Mountain with 12 points.
BORAH 41, BOISE 32: The Lions upset the Brave in a 5A SIC game.
Allison Ross led Boise with 15 points and Avery Howell had eight rebounds.
SKYVIEW 59, CAPITAL 32: The Hawks pulled away from the Eagles in the 5A SIC game.
Avery Peterson led Skyview with 26 points and eight 3-pointers.
Allie Laufenburger led Capital with nine points.
COLUMBIA 44, EMMETT 41: The Wildcats held off the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Mia Nottingham led Columbia with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Mylie Mills had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 11 points.
MELBA 67, AMBROSE 10: The Mustangs overwhelmed the Archers in a 2A WIC game.
Kate Clark led Melba with 20 points and five steals and Kendall Clark had 18 points.