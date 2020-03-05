The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team couldn't hold on to a late lead in the GNAC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday, as the Nighthawks saw their season come to an end with a 85-76 loss to Alaska Anchorage.
Northwest Nazarene (15-11) held a 70-69 lead with less than four minutes to go, but the Seawolves took control with a 12-1 run.
Ezekiel Alley, who came into the game as the Nighthawks leading scorer, was held to 11 points, while Jayden Bezzant played in foul trouble before picking up his fifth foul with just more than two minutes left.
George Reidy had 17 points to lead Northwest Nazarene, while Jaylen Fox finished with 12 points.
Olamiulekan Adetunji finished his Nighthawk career with a double-double recording 10 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
BRONCO GYMNASTS UPSET SOUTHERN UTAH: The Boise State gymnastics team posted its highest score of the season, as the Broncos upset No. 21 Southern Utah 196.925-195.300 on Thursday at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (5-6-1, 1-4-1 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) claimed meet titles in all four events as sophomore Hope Masiado recorded her second straight all-around victory with a career-best 39.250.
Senior Isabella Amado shared both the beam and floor titles, while junior Emily Muhlenhaupt won on bars. Junior Tatum Bruden and sophomore Samantha Smith combined to win the vault.
Boise State closes the regular season on March 13, hosting No. 24 Arizona.