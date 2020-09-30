The Nampa volleyball team needed four sets to get past Ridgevue.
The Bulldogs prevailed 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 28-26 in a 4A Southern Idaho match.
Maddie Ehinger led Nampa with 40 assists and seven digs, Audrah Radford had 23 kills and seven digs and Mackenzie Karpowitz had 11 kills and four blocks.
Whitney Stettler led Ridgevue with 17 kills and six aces and Lexi Krmpotich had 28 assists.
MIDDLETON 3, BISHOP KELLY 0: The Vikings swept the Knights 25-6, 25-22, 25-22 in a 4A SIC match.
SKYVIEW 3, BOISE 0: The Hawks swept the Braves 25-23, 25-14, 28-6 in a competitive 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
TIMBERLINE 3, CAPITAL 0: The Wolves swept the Eagles in a 5A SIC match.
PARMA 3, WEISER 0: The Panthers (12-1, 4-1) swept the Wolverines 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 in a Snake River Valley match.
Katie Compas led Parm with 25 assists, 12 digs and seven aces, Grace Jackson had nine kills and seven blocks and Maggie Shaw added 13 digs.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, NEW PLYMOUTH 0: The Trojans swept the Pilgrims 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 in a 2A Western Idaho Conference match.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTENNIAL 3, KUNA 1: The Patriots topped the Kavemen in a 5A SIC match.
Lexy Haws scored Kuna's goal off an assist from Natasja Davis.
Kuna goalie Melanie Johnson had 10 saves.
COLUMBIA 3, VALLIVUE 1: The Wildcats topped the Falcons in a 4A SIC match.
BISHOP KELLY 6, NAMPA 1: The Knights had no problem with the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC match.
Izzy Perez and Maggie Novosel had two goals each and Sophie Schmaultz had three assists.
BOYS SOCCER
CALDWELL 8, MIDDLETON 0: The Cougars handled the Vikings in a 4A SIC match.
VALLIVUE 4, COLUMBIA 2: The Falcons topped the Wildcats in a 4A SIC match.
Juan Osuna led Vallivue with three goals and David Campos Briceno had a goal. Raoul Barragan had two assists.