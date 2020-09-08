The longest-running sports talk show in Idaho got a new look Tuesday as Idaho Sports Talk debuted its new host, Johnny Mallory.
Mallory, a former host on the now-defunct ESPN Boise joined co-host Mike Prater for the first episode of the next generation of the show on KTIK 93.1 FM, Idaho Sports Talk with Prater and Ballgame. Mallory has spent the past four years hosting a show in LaGrande, Oregon, while Prater has hosted Idaho Sports Talk for more than 20 years.
“I am beyond excited to return to the Treasure Valley,” Mallory said in a release. “I've made a decision to build my family here and sink my teeth into the local sports scene once again. KTIK and Idaho Sports Talk have been super successful sports brands for over two decades and I'm thrilled to join the team. It's going to be a fun ride.”
Longtime host Jeff Caves left the show in July, Moving to Dallas to be closer to family. Caves had been with the program for 35 years, starting with the show's original broadcast in January 1985.
Bob Behler, the voice of Boise State athletics will continue his appearances on the show with daily segments on issues surrounding Boise State.
The show is broadcast weekdays from 3-6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
MELBA 3, HOMEDALE 1: Keylee Wilson had 14 kills and nine aces, while Kendall Clark had 12 kills as Melba won 8-25, 25-5, 25-23, 25-22 in nonconference action.
Maddi Bunnell had 31 digs for the Mustangs, while Kayla McCoy had 30 assists.