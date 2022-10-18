Support Local Journalism


The Weiser girls cross country team had runners finish 1-2 to lead the Wolverines to a tie with McCall-Donnelly for the 3A District III championship Tuesday.

Kylee Quinton and Claire Mathews finished first and second for Weiser on the course at the RiverBend Golf Course. Quinton, a senior, won in 19 minutes, 39.02 seconds. Mathews, a freshman, was next in 20:16.95.

