The Weiser girls cross country team had runners finish 1-2 to lead the Wolverines to a tie with McCall-Donnelly for the 3A District III championship Tuesday.
Kylee Quinton and Claire Mathews finished first and second for Weiser on the course at the RiverBend Golf Course. Quinton, a senior, won in 19 minutes, 39.02 seconds. Mathews, a freshman, was next in 20:16.95.
Weiser and McCall-Donnelly each had 43 points. When teams finish in a tie, the best finisher between sixth-place runners is use to determine the team winner. In this event, Weiser had just five runners while McCall-Donnelly filled a full team.
Parma took third with 48 points.
In the boys meet, Fruitland won with 36 points, McCall-Donnelly was second with 51 and Parma third with 60.
Jack McManus of McCall-Donnelly won the individual title, finishing in 16:47.47. Bronson Beus of Parma was third (17:50.82).
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, TIMBERLINE 0: The Mustangs wept the Wolves 28-26, 25-22, 25-21 to earn a state berth in the 5A District III Tournament.
The Mustangs (14-0) move on to the district championship match on Thursday.
Maija Howse led Eagle with 15 kills, Madi Hauskins had 10 kills and four blocks and Rhys Layton had 35 assists and seven kills.