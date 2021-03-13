Lauren Ohlinger led Boise State past the Nevada Wolf Pack by hitting 50 percent for a team-high 16 kills as the Broncos recorded their seventh sweep of the season on Saturday afternoon.
It was total domination by the Broncos as they won by and average of 12.3 points per set 25-13, 25-11, 25-14. The win moved Boise State to 10-2 overall with a lone home match against San Diego State on the schedule for this coming week.
In each set the Broncos rolled off a key run that seized control of the period. Set one was all Boise State from the start as the Broncos raced out to a 12-2 lead and never looked back. Set two had Boise State trailing 10-9 when the Broncos kicked it into gear and rolled off a 16-1 run to close it out 25-11. The third had the Blue and Orange down 10-9 when it ran off an 11-0 run to put the set and match out of reach.
Ohlinger was impressive on the day hitting a season-high .500 — second-best percentage in her carer — for a team-high 16 kills to go with a season-high three service aces, one block assist, seven digs and a team-high 19.5 points.
Jessica Donahue added five kills while hitting 71.4 percent, she also finished with her seventh career match with 10 or more blocks with 10 against the Wolf Pack. It marked the third time in her career that Donahue hit the 10-plus blocks mark versus Nevada. Donahue also had a career-high and team-best four service aces.
YOTES FALL: Visiting Westminster College swept College of Idaho 25-18, 25-21, 33-31.
Austyn Mauzy led the Yotes with 12 kills and Danielle Neuman had eight.
SOFTBALL
YOTES SWEEP AGAIN: College of Idaho pitcher Annie Polster hurled a perfect game in the opener.
The West Richland, Washington, native struck out seven as she faced the minimum 15 batters against Providence in an 8-0 win. Haley Loffer hit a grand slam.
The Yotes erupted for a 15-0 win in the second game. Freshman Hannah Mikel had five RBI.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
BRONCOS WIN: Boise State held off Nevada 3-2 for its first win of the season.
The Broncos (1-1-1, 1-1-1) attacked early. Boise State had 10 shots in the first half to Nevada's three and eventually finished with a 20-7 advantage.
Dorian Goodwin scored the Broncos' first goal off an assist from Aubree Chatterton in the 25th minute. Chattertoon got her first goal in the 73rd minute.