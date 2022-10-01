Subscribe
The Boise State volleyball team picked up a big road win at Nevada on Saturday.
The Broncos won 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-13 in the Mountain West match.
Paige Bartsch and Lauren Ohlinger combined for 37 kills as the Broncos improved to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in league. Bartsch had 21 kills and Ohlinger had 16.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Northwest Nazarene battled to a scoreless tie with Western Oregon at Monmouth, Oregon.
NNU moves to 6-1-3 and 4-0-2. The Nighthawks ran their unbeaten streak to eight.
