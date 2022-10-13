Subscribe
The Bishop Kelly girls soccer team captured the 4A District III Tournament championship on Thursday.
The Knights held off Vallivue 3-1.
Erin DiVittorio led Bishop Kelly (14-2-0) with two goals and Gracie Rhodes had a goal. Goalie Ellie Lickley had two saves in the first half and Brooke Hutchinson had three saves in the second half.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, NAMPA 0: The Mustangs topped the Bulldogs 25-7, 25-16, 25-9 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Kaylee Vieira had 11 kills, Liv Manning had seven kills and Rhys Layton had 20 assists to lead Eagle.
TIMBERLINE 3, BORAH 1: The Wolves got past the Lions in a 5A SIC match.
Aly Cox had 11 kills and 10 digs, Courtney Cline had 10 kills and five blocks and Katie Ryden added 38 assists, nine digs and five aces to lead Timberline (7-3)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, CAPITAL 0: The Grizzlies prevailed 29-27, 25-13, 25-12 in a 5A SIC match.
Kinsley Kollmann had 13 digs, eight kills and two aces, Anna DaBell had nine kills and Hadley Bodell added 18 assists, eight digs and three aces to lead Rocky Mountain (10-1).
FOOTBALL
EAGLE 41, BORAH 14: The Mustangs (6-2, 6-0) jumped out to an early lead and handled the Lions (4-4, 2-4) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
The Mustangs built a 34-0 lead in the first half. They finished with 430 yards total offense.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene handled visiting Western Oregon 5-0 in a GNAC match.
NNU improved to 9-1-3 and 7-0-2 in running its unbeaten streak to 11 games.
Ashley Parton led NNU with two goals.
