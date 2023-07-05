Ryan Curtis, a local singer and songwriter, will be releasing his sophomore solo album “Ain't Ever Easy” on July 14. His pre-record release party will be at the Record Exchange at 5:30 p.m., July 5, where he will perform songs from his upcoming album. The pre-record release party is free to attend and Curtis' album will be available for purchase on CD and vinyl.
The actual record release party will be at Neurolux on July 8th with Andrew Sheppard and David Henry opening. Curtis is also playing Alive After Five on July 14th.
The new album is an Americana music album that features 1970’s country rock inspired and “honkytonky” country music, though Curtis writes across multiple genres and sub-genres. Curtis said this genre is similar in style to Exile on Main Street, Sticky Fingers, and the Rolling Stones.
“I listened to all different types of music, and maybe that's why I'm kind of into it,” Curtis said. “Playing the same type of song for three hours probably gets a little dull.”
Curtis moved to Boise ten years ago and has since found a home. While here, he has been in a garage rock band and bluegrass band and still plays bars on weekends.
Curtis first started making music when he was in middle school with an electric guitar. He didn’t have reliable access to the internet or a local guitar teacher, so he began to teach himself.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“I think what was so fun and accessible about punk rock music is that you didn't have to be super good,” Curtis said. “You just learn power chords or barre chords and you can make your own songs and that was pretty inspiring. As a kid I think that's what really got me into it.”
Now, Curtis is releasing his second solo album and in the process of making a third. In the process of creating the album, he narrowed the 20 songs he originally wrote down to nine that fit together.
“Of those nine when I look at those tunes, I do think they're kind of a little bit more on that guitar forward, country rock and roll setting like you know, 70s rock,” Curtis said.
When writing songs, Curtis doesn’t draw from his own personal experience, and instead comes up with stories, themes and characters to write about.
“I'll put myself in that space and think like, well, how would I be thinking through this? How would this affect me emotionally?” Curtis said. “In this kind of made up scenario, the story is not about me, autobiographically, it's just kind of from my (perspective) if I was that person kind of thing.”
Curtis plans to continue writing and working on his third album, which he expects to come out in roughly a year.