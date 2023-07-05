Ain't Ever Easy_FINAL.jpg

Ryan Curtis, a local singer and songwriter, will be releasing his sophomore solo album “Ain't Ever Easy” on July 14. His pre-record release party will be at the Record Exchange at 5:30 p.m., July 5, where he will perform songs from his upcoming album. The pre-record release party is free to attend and Curtis' album will be available for purchase on CD and vinyl. 

The actual record release party will be at Neurolux on July 8th with Andrew Sheppard and David Henry opening. Curtis is also playing Alive After Five on July 14th.

