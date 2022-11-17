“Movies are dreams … that you never forget.”
While this line from Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans,” is said by Michelle Williams filling in as Spielberg’s screen mom to the boy representing the movie double of the director who has become a living legend — it could be appropriated by any number of budding filmmakers.
Take, for instance, Fynn Erman and Charlie Johnson. Both now 18 and in their senior years at Boise High School, they said they fell in love with making films — “the dreams that you never forget” — at a young age. Today, they are award-winning filmmakers. Their most recent win was for the h48, i48’s terror twin filmmaking event open to local talent that took place in October. “Broken Rules” by Sleepless (their production company) won top awards for Best Film and Audience Choice. Johnson and Erman were the film’s directors. The cast included: Johnson, Erman, Becca Metzgar, Grady McFerrin and Laird Erman. The camera and visual effects were by Johnson, Erman, Davis Ohman and Grady McFerrin. Makeup was by JJ Agler and Skrunkle Khielbauch.
Johnson said he’s “been messing around (with making videos) since the age of 7.” Erman said he started competing “and getting serious” in 2021.
Their big inspiration came by way of Video Broadcasting and Production taught by Ms. Kim Brydges at Boise High. That was when they began making videos and films together, writing the scripts, acting and editing. To date, they’ve collected an impressive number of awards for their video and film work, including thousands of dollars in cash prizes. They are both proud to be able to put the money back into the program that gave them the inspiration, knowledge and tools to excel.
They mostly have made very short films; the longest one Erman has made clocks in at around 8 minutes and Johnson’s longest, “Bananademic,” was about 10 minutes. Most of their work has been in 48-hour productions, including the i48 Film Competition and Festival and h48 (the horror version). They said they come from, and build their films from, a place of comedy. The two are not as much reminiscent of young Spielbergs as they are like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck when they first landed in Hollywood. Erman and Johnson act in one another’s productions and all of their films have “really high energy,” said Johnson. They often finish one another’s sentences, or add to what the other one is saying, in rapid-fire succession, creating a series of hyper and intense humor bullets of conversation.
In their most recent film shown at h48, the story starts with a high-octane party that suddenly breaks up. With just three characters left in the dimly lit house — Erman, Johnson and Johnson’s “lover,” played by Becca Metzgar — along with with a pack of haunted cards bound by a curse, and, for whatever reason, hanging dinner plates, the jump scares start firing and the blood starts flowing. Johnson said in order to achieve the final product, they re-film scenes a lot. “People want to see camera angles change,” he said. They get their friends and family to help out. The party scene came together after they put a call out on social media and about 25-30 people showed up — and Erman’s dad, Laird Erman. “My parents are divorced,” said Erman, “and I thought it would be funny to have my dad in my mom’s house. … The whole party scene was shot when my mother was out of town,” Erman said. “We broke a couple plates.” And, since a plate was an essential part of the story and they only had three to begin with, breaking two of them turned up the stress level. But “we plan for failure,” said Johnson, shrugging shoulders and smiling.
They got little, if any, sleep during the 48 hours, said Erman, also shrugging shoulders. And no matter the genre, they both like to go for the laughs. “Our brand is definitely humor,” said Johnson. They kept that in the mix even with their horror submission. “We thought we could make a funny film and get away with it,” said Erman.
Erman’s favorite movie is “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and his favorite director is Denis Villeneuve because “he utilizes atmosphere to tell his stories. Most of his newer films have prioritized sound design and shot composition to really add impact to plot.” Johnson’s favorite film is “Interstellar” and his favorite director is Christopher Nolan “because he makes good video.”
Erman is hoping to get into a film school to continue on his path. “I might as well take the shot while I’m young,” he said. “I’m good at making friends, making connections. I’ll get out of it alive.” Johnson said he is content to keep filmmaking as a side hustle as he pursues an education in STEM. “Being a starving artist doesn’t appeal to me,” he said. Each have their own promotional websites: sites.google.com/view/fynnerman; sites.google.com/view/charliejohnsonvideos/home. Watch their h48 film on YouTube.