...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
It is that time of year again. We will have a Friends of the Library Book Sale on Friday September 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday October 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The book sale will be set up in the conference room of the library. Please enter by the back door if you come before library hours.
Emmett has been generous with book donations so we have a large selection of fiction, both paperback and hardback. We also have many books from non- fiction genres including children, history, biography, travel, cooking, gardening, and many more. Paperbacks are $.50 and hardbacks are $l.00. Our local public library does an amazing job for us so let's support them with this book sale. All sales profits go toward library needs.
We are also beginning preparation for our Christmas Bazaar. If you have Christmas decor or gift items you would like to donate to Friends of the Library for the Bazaar please bring them to the library. The Bazaar will open on November 17 and continue until Dec. 3. Thank you for all of your support.