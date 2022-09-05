Support Local Journalism


It is that time of year again. We will have a Friends of the Library Book Sale on Friday September 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday October 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The book sale will be set up in the conference room of the library. Please enter by the back door if you come before library hours.

Emmett has been generous with book donations so we have a large selection of fiction, both paperback and hardback. We also have many books from non- fiction genres including children, history, biography, travel, cooking, gardening, and many more. Paperbacks are $.50 and hardbacks are $l.00. Our local public library does an amazing job for us so let's support them with this book sale. All sales profits go toward library needs.

