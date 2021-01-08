Kool-Aid
It’s apparent from recent events that Idaho’s 1st District rep has swallowed the kool-aid. In spite of the overwhelming evidence supporting Biden’s legitimate election, in spite of the outrageous actions of Trump’ supporters driven by Trump’s Irving’s, he continued to promote fruitless and totally unfounded challenges to the results of our recent election. He has clearly demonstrated his political priorities, which have nothing to do with the needs of Idaho’s citizens and everything to do with his political ambitions.
Bill Killen, Boise
Definition
For those who traveled to Washington DC and took part in the riot at the Capitol:
18 U.S. Code § 2101 — Riots
(a) Whoever travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent—
(1) to incite a riot; or
(2) to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or
(3) to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or
(4) to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot;
and who either during the course of any such travel or use or thereafter performs or attempts to perform any other overt act for any purpose specified in subparagraph (A), (B), (C), or (D) of this paragraph— [1]
Shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.
John Llewellyn, Boise
Manipulation
“Non ministrari sed ministrare”: I have come not to be served but to serve. A lovely quotation from Jesus and used by many government and business leaders over millennia. But only occasionally lately.
We have been misled, misinformed and manipulated by a person who embodies the antithesis of this sentiment. Is Trump an egomaniac? A narcissist? Both?
Egomania involves preoccupation with one’s own identity and disregards things that don’t feed it. As COVID has raged across the U.S., which kept his attention — the health and safety of his subjects or his re-coronation? How many dissenting aides, cabinet members, etc. has he cast aside?
A narcissist feels entitled to unlimited power. As scores of lawsuits were dismissed, as votes were audited, signatures verified, and counted again in the battleground states, and conspiracy theories debunked by courts and election officials, Trump felt entitled to ask Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” more votes, to ask Pence to overturn the Electoral College certification. Failing to convince fellow Republicans to violate their constitutional obligations, on January 6th, Trump exhorted followers to walk to the Capitol Building and be “strong” to stop the election “stolen” from him.
A narcissist can understand others’ views but doesn’t care. An egomaniac is unable to see their viewpoint. I believe he literally can’t understand that his divisiveness caused so many more people to vote AGAINST him than it drove people to vote FOR him. He doesn’t understand the math because it’s incomprehensible that magnetism attracts but also repels.
Sen. Mitt Romney is right. To serve means to tell us the truth. Idaho representatives, please serve US now. Tell us that Trump lost and that it wasn’t “stolen” from him. Allow us to heal. You can simultaneously be conservative and disentangle yourself from the conspiracy theories of an egomaniacal narcissist.
Alan Malone, Nampa
Laughing stock
Dear Republican Friends,
Are you ready to acknowledge the obvious? The emperor has no clothes. Our President is an egomaniacal puppet of weavers and tailors of invisible conspiracy theories, and you have been complicit. Now we are the laughing stock of the democratic world.
Please pull your masks over your noses and HELP the incoming administration deal with the very real problems of a deadly pandemic, economic struggles, climate change, and inequality.
Karen Strickler, Parma
Leave
Open Letter to Russ Fulcher:
When I go to someone’s house, I respect their property, their beliefs, whether I agree with them or not, and their person. If a person comes to my house and desecrates it, I ask them to leave.
Mr. Fulcher, you have desecrated my house. It is time for you to leave. The only decent and honorable option for you is to resign.
I am a teacher. I teach my students to find the truth. I teach my students to critically think. I teach my students to formulate opinions based on fact. I believe you could benefit from my American Government class. In that class we discuss the Electoral College, the options if there are concerns about that election and that in a democracy you accept the results of an election whether or not your candidate has prevailed.
If you want to believe a lie, if you are sucked in by some crazy conspiracy idea, if you want to violate the Constitution, that is your privilege, but you do not have the privilege to be an elected representative. If you insist on adhering to a dangerous position threatening our country based on lies and disregard our Constitution, your only option is to resign.
Leave now.
Susan Whipple, Boise
Silence
Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol is an insult to the USA instigated by Trump and his supporters and the culmination of inaction by Crapo, Risch, Fulcher, and Simpson and their GOP colleagues’ inaction over the past four years. They have sat silently on their duffs and refused to condemn the divisiveness, lies, fawning over Putin, disrespect for our military, science, intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and judicial system that Trump promoted throughout his term. These actions and your silence have undermined the national security of the U.S. and have cost the U.S. tremendous prestige throughout the world.
Right now we have a raging pandemic and a catastrophic hacking by Russia of our nation’s cyber-infrastructure, but Trump, with their tacit approval, ignores these problems. Their patriotism is limited to attaching the American flag pin to their lapels. But their actions are hypocritical, cowardly, and traitorous. A history of these past four years that describes Mr. Trump and his enablers, such as these Congressmen, will assuredly be entitled “Profiles in Cowardice and Sedition.” I have asked them several times in the past to explain their silence, but they never have. I think Idahoans deserve an explanation for their silence.
Thomas Weingartner, Boise
Resign
Representatives Fulcher and Simpson; Senators Risch and Crapo: As I watch the events at the Capitol unfold, I am overwhelmed with visceral disgust at your support of Trump. You knew how dangerous this person was from the time he usurped control of the Republican party. You knew that he interfered with the Mueller investigation and utilized Russian assistance to gain office. You knew that the evidence presented in the impeachment trial was irrefutable yet you hid behind an elephant (or slept). You had every opportunity to choose the right path and impeach a psychotic narcissist.
You enabled Wednesday’s takeover of the Capitol building and the ensuing carnage by your failure to take action when required. In the event of another impeachment vote in the near future I expect you to act like an Idahoan and vote to flush Trump down the toilet of history. In closing I expect your resignation for the shame you have brought upon our state for your actions during Trump’s term in office. ps: Just heard that they found pipe bombs left by your patriotic friends, certainly not the “Idaho Way” cowboys. pss: Fulcher has blocked me from contact via his congressional email, go figure...perhaps he lacks the full package of an “Idaho Sway...”
Mark Peterson, Eagle
Authoritarianism
We now know, without a doubt, what America looks like when one of its two major political parties no longer believes in democracy. Republicans, as a political party, have lost any legitimate claim that they stand for constitutional principles, conservative values or Democracy. They pledged fealty to and supported a party icon who tried to undermine the trust in our elections and the will of the people by “falsely” claiming wide-spread voter fraud. This election hoax was nothing but an all-out effort to seize government control (coup) and install a dictator. The Republicans, including Idaho’s Simpson and Fulcher, could have stopped this election hoax, but instead they supported it (Texas lawsuit), and their failure to act contributed to the Trump incited attack by his supporters on the Capital building. Remember the “heavily-armed pro-Trump militias who invaded the Michigan state capital with Trump cheering them on? After the attack on the capital, it is apparent that Trump is willing to burn America’s institutions to the ground if that is what it takes to save himself. Authoritarianism did not and will not make America Great.
Tom Lorentz, Boise