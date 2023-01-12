You will not be prosecuted for taking your children to the park, even if you show up in a park with a closed playground, without your children, and with the intent of defying law enforcement. You can be assured as you go forward with your plan to ask –nay- demand to be arrested, because you know the park is closed for health-safety measures and you want to test the laws regarding public health safety. AG Labrador has your back. He, alone, has kept you from finding out under the due process of law, if you have this right, as a mother. He has given you your defense and promised that you, as a mother, you can indeed act badly. The State won’t waste any of its resources prosecuting you from now on. You are free to be the role model for your children, that all mothers, strive to be – viciously defiant to your local police officer, hoping that mocking the local and state laws will bring you glory.
Billie Farley, Caldwell
Public schools deserve attention
Governor Little’s support for public education is especially good news for rural Idaho.
According to Chris Lagoni, educator and advocate for students in rural Indiana, rural school systems take a hit when funds for public education are diverted to “voucher systems” that subsidize private school tuition.
Speaking to the Idaho Business for Education Academy, Lagoni said using tax-payer money to send children to private schools had become an expensive giveaway to private schools and religious institutions that operate them. Vouchers siphoned money from rural public schools already struggling with crumbling facilities and inadequate salaries. Communities had to levy new taxes to keep their local public schools afloat.
Rather than sabotaging public education by diverting funds to private schools, we should do the hard work of strengthening public schools. Excellent public education is a cornerstone of the U.S. economy that draws talent from every class, race, background, religion, ethnicity. It is also a crucial source of stability and structure for children, a vital support for families and communities. It deserves our full attention and funding.
Harriette Grissom, Boise
Expand Child Tax Credit
As I read the newspaper, it is evident that Idahoans care about young people. Gov. Little has made education a top priority and I read about many programs developed for the benefit of our children.
Congress recessed in 2022 without expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC). In 2021, the expanded Child Tax Credit with monthly payments helped cut child poverty by an astonishing 46 percent! The monthly CTC payments gave parents the freedom and flexibility to cover rent, food, and utilities when they needed it most – monthly bill time.
Since the payments expire last December, child poverty has increased, parents can’t afford childcare, and millions still struggle to afford basic necessities.
For our 2023 resolution, let's push our members of Congress to expand the Child Tax Credit this year to ALL low income families
Kristine Paulson, Boise
Quit the theatrics
So Mr. Smaug your first act is to threaten the people, cities, and counties. Why are you singling out just abortion? Why aren’t you doing the same for ALL laws and including ALL state agencies? Are you just another legislator pushing theatrics and confrontations? Why was this your first thing to bring up?
Quit wasting our time and our money on bills that actually do nothing to improve the State of Idaho. In the last 3 sessions this body of legislators have accomplished almost nothing and cost us millions of dollars in lost lawsuits. When are you and your fellow legislators quit the theatrics and actually fix the roads, plan on less rain, fully fund public education, and come with a common sense property tax plan. Instead you want to dismantle the schools, have us pay for the infrastructure for all of the newbies, and not have a fair property tax system. I would love to be proven wrong but your first days are not making me hopeful. Peace
Jeffrey Larimore, Caldwell
How we got here
Speaking from experience, I know exactly what will happen after the parent protests at the Caldwell School Board meeting. It's the same thing that always happens:
1. The far left pushes radical policies that force the culture further left.
2. Conservatives complain about it. Sometimes vociferously (well, they aren't burning down police stations, looting Walgreens or killing cops, but I digress).
3. The far left scolds the conservatives for being "divisive" and say they are getting tired of all the culture war battles. They demand we talk about more important things, like roads and bridges and how we can make said roads and bridges less racist.
4. The conservatives apologize profusely and promise to never, ever, ever do it again. Let's talk about those racist roads and bridges!
5. The radical, far-left policies become permanent. Go back up to 1. Rinse and repeat. Rinse and repeat, Rinse and repeat.
That's how we got to where we are today. When Idaho becomes California East, we can thank the spineless conservatives for it. Cheers to those parents!