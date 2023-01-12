Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Congratulations, mothers of Idaho

You will not be prosecuted for taking your children to the park, even if you show up in a park with a closed playground, without your children, and with the intent of defying law enforcement. You can be assured as you go forward with your plan to ask –nay- demand to be arrested, because you know the park is closed for health-safety measures and you want to test the laws regarding public health safety. AG Labrador has your back. He, alone, has kept you from finding out under the due process of law, if you have this right, as a mother. He has given you your defense and promised that you, as a mother, you can indeed act badly. The State won’t waste any of its resources prosecuting you from now on. You are free to be the role model for your children, that all mothers, strive to be – viciously defiant to your local police officer, hoping that mocking the local and state laws will bring you glory.

Recommended for you

Load comments