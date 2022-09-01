Support Local Journalism


Idaho State Police are warning people about a surge in brand new types of fentanyl called "skittles" or "rainbow."

Skittles fentanyl resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form, according to a press release from ISP. This release comes on the tail of Coeur d'Alene police seizing about 50 of these multi-colored pills over the weekend. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, "M-30" was imprinted on them, per the release.

