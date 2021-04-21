Kuna Grange to host community food drive April 24
The Kuna Grange #59 will host its very first community food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for local food banks. On the day of the event florescent signs will be placed around town announcing the food drive and where to drop off donations. Grange members will be setting up canopies in the Grange Hall parking lot, 189 Linder Road, and the community will able to pull into the front of the Grange Hall and drop off their donations through their car or truck window, with no need to get out of their vehicle. "This time of the year pantry shelves run low and our community could use your help," event organizers stated in a recent announcement. "The Kuna Grange #59 is all about helping our community. We appreciate all who help us to help others!"
Meridian to hold Trash or Treasure event
The City of Meridian is hosting the third annual community-wide Trash or Treasure event May 1–2. Residents can place unwanted items on the curb (where trash is normally picked up), then the public can peruse items like old desks, weights, chairs, etc. for treasures, event organizers stated in an announcement. Residents planning to set out items on the curb are encouraged to visit meridiancity.org/trashortreasure and mark their location on the map. Community members interested in looking for items can then find the participating homes or neighborhoods.
Sports Card & Memorabilia Show coming to Boise
A Sports Card & Memorabilia Show is coming to Boise at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 E. Chinden Blvd., 9-5 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Admission is free. “Whether you’re interested in old cards, new cards or sealed wax, you’ll find plenty to choose from at Boise’s longest running Sports Card and Memorabilia Show,” event organizers stated.
Just announced ...
Kane Brown announces "Blessed & Free" tour stop in Nampa
The Ford Idaho Center will host country entertainer Kane Brown Oct. 8 during his "Blessed & Free" tour, which will visit all 29 NBA arenas across the country, according to a press release from Spectra. Tickets go on-sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 16 through ictickets.com. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available.
Eric Church announces 2022 "The Gather Again Tour" stop in Boise
CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is scheduled to perform his "The Gather Again Tour" at Boise State's ExtraMile Arena April 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 through ericchurch.com.