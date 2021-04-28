Celebration Park to host Idaho Archeology & Historic Preservation Month kickoff events
Canyon County Parks, Cultural and Natural Resources is hosting a couple of free events Saturday, May 1 at Celebration Park (just outside of Melba), including an antique car show in the parking lot of Celebration Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Starting at noon Rod Dotson will host a primitive skills demonstration that will include flintknapping, fire starting and various other skills. The demonstration is scheduled to go until 2 p.m. Celebration Park was established as Idaho’s only archaeological park in 1989, according to the event announcement from Canyon County. It is located five miles south of Melba on the Snake River.
Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center May 14
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.
Sports Card & Memorabilia Show coming to Boise
A Sports Card & Memorabilia Show is coming to Boise at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 E. Chinden Blvd., 9-5 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Admission is free. “Whether you’re interested in old cards, new cards or sealed wax, you’ll find plenty to choose from at Boise’s longest running Sports Card and Memorabilia Show,” event organizers stated.
Tickets on sale now for Kane Brown concert
The Ford Idaho Center will host country entertainer Kane Brown Oct. 8 during his "Blessed & Free" tour, which will visit all 29 NBA arenas across the country, according to a press release from Spectra. Tickets go on-sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 16 through ictickets.com. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available.