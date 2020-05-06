HelpersMy name is Kai Fisher. I’m working on my communications merit badge for my eagle. One requirement is I need to write to an editor of a magazine or newspaper, and express an opinion or information on a subject. I have decided to give you my opinion on what I think we should to after COVID19 passes for those who helped.
So there are many people that have put their lives on the line to stop this outbreak or pandemic. They are working around the clock to get through this. For that we should have a way of thanking those who helped through this hard time, such as doctors, who do what they can to help with those who have it along with nurses, scientists, who are trying to figure out the cure for this pandemic, the first responders, those who show up as fast as they can to help those who may have it, national leaders, who are doing what they can, doing what’s best for this country, such as this stay at home order, it has shortened the spread of this virus. A way that we could thank them are, maybe a parade in every state or city at the end for those who helped, or even make it a nation holiday, don’t know what the name of it would be, but it is a choice, but a way to thank and to remember those who have helped and put others before themselves during COVID19.
Kai Fisher, Kuna