Want to submit a letter to the editor? Email op-ed@idahopress.com or visit idahopress.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/. Each writer gets one letter every 30 days. Letters are capped at 300 words. Please include your full legal first and last name, a physical address (not a Personal Mailbox or a PO box) and a phone number we can reach you at. The Idaho Press does not accept physical submissions, all letters must be submitted via idahopress.com or email.