Still a problem

STUPID! That is my response to the cat proposal. Neutered cats still kill birds. Neutered cats still use our yards as places to deposit their feces and urine. It is rare that you can mow a lawn without running through an unbelievably stinky cat pile. Every upright surface reeks of cat urine. In 23 years in Kuna I have seen 2 kittens in my yard. Breeding doesn't seem to be the problem . The problem is owners who don't have much common sense or respect for others. . They tire of the cat and open the door. We get their problem.

Leo Faddis, Kuna

