2012 was the first year Idahoans had to register with the state as Republicans before they could vote in the Republican primary. Before that, people could ask for whichever ballot they wished.
When this happened, some people were concerned because party registration was a public record. You could find out what party a person registered for, and whether they had voted in the primary. Some people didn’t want other people, like their bosses, to be able to find out what political party they were. But it wasn’t typically a problem because most people didn’t bother to try to get those records.
This became much more of an issue this year, when the primary became by-mail-only due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Secretary of State’s office has a record of all absentee ballot requests, including which party, and is required by law to provide that file to people who ask for it. Recipients promise not to use it for commercial purposes.
Why would the Secretary of State do that? Well, for one thing, political parties typically request the absentee ballot records so they know who to send campaign materials to. And, when the person mails their absentee ballot in, having those records means the party knows when to stop.
This year, something different happened. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is a nonprofit organization, which limits its ability to lobby. So it has a different type of organization, Idaho Freedom Action (IFA), that is allowed to lobby. (This isn’t unusual. A number of other nonprofit organizations, like Planned Parenthood, have lobbying arms.) And this year, IFA requested copies of the absentee ballot records from the Secretary of State’s office each day, and posted them on its website. Those records — about 300,000 of them — include names and addresses, as well as the person’s party registration, the ballot they’d received, and whether they’d turned it in.
What’s more, the IFA allowed anyone visiting its website to download that information, without tracking who was downloading it or providing any guidance, like the Secretary of State’s office does, about the proper use of that information.
In addition, the Secretary of State’s office originally made a mistake in the data it provided. Typically, some people are allowed to remove their home addresses from the database because of concerns for their safety. These people include judges, law enforcement personnel, and some crime victims who have been stalked. For several days, the database that anyone could download still included the home addresses of those people. After that, the IFA took down the database briefly and then posted a new database where the home addresses of some people were marked “protected,” but their names and mailing addresses were still published.
Finally, the database was taken down altogether, but the IFA says it will send a copy if requested.
You may think, what’s the problem? It’s a public record. And it is. But most people wouldn’t go to the effort of going to the Secretary of State’s office to get a copy of the file. Now they didn’t have to, and they don’t have to promise, or even get told, that they aren’t supposed to use it for commercial purposes.
Other people liken it to the phone book. The difference is that your political party isn’t in the phone book, you can have an unlisted number, and you can hide your address. Plus, the phone book is a book, not downloadable file that can be searched.
It will be interesting to see whether the Secretary of State’s office and the Legislature try to address this issue in next year’s legislative session.