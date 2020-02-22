We all like to get together with friends and coworkers in private sometimes, but should politicians?
In January, Rep. John Green of Post Falls, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., a felony, for helping his client hide money from the Internal Revenue Service. According to the Idaho Constitution, people guilty of a felony who haven’t paid their debt to society by serving time, paying fines, and completing parole aren’t eligible to hold Legislative office.
Green, who had a substitute during the trial, expected to be back in the Legislature afterwards, because he was appealing his case. He did say, however, he wasn’t planning to run for re-election because he expected to be in prison. But the Attorney General issued a letter saying he was no longer eligible to hold the seat.
However, the House had to actually act on this for that to happen. Normally, Rep. Scott Bedke is Speaker of the House, but instead he sat with the other Representatives while Rep. Mike Moyle acted as Speaker. That was so Bedke could be he one to move that Green’s seat be declared vacant, and the House voted unanimously in favor, without any debate or discussion.
(It isn’t clear whether Green was actually expelled or simply had his seat declared vacant. Either way, he’s gone, and it’s the first time it has happened. Sen. Jack Noble, of Kuna, was on his way to being expelled in 2005 after trying to pass a bill that would have benefited one of his businesses, but he resigned before the Senate voted on it.)
But before the motion was made and the vote was held, Republicans in the House had a private meeting, likely to talk about it. This kind of meeting is called a caucus. Either body of the Legislature, and either party, can hold caucuses during the Legislative session, including when the bodies are supposed to be meeting. They don’t have to say what they’re going into caucus for, nobody else can attend, and there aren’t public minutes taken of what’s discussed.
This kind of caucus is different from Presidential elections, where a big group of people from each party in each county get together and decide who they think should be President. That kind of caucus allows anyone of that political party to attend, the press attends, and the results are public. For this year’s Presidential election, Idaho is using an elected primary instead, because caucuses in counties with a lot of people, like Ada County, were too unwieldy to hold and took too long.
The Republican caucus before the Green vote took two hours, and nobody except the people in it know what happened there. Whatever discussion or debate happened about the Green vote, happened in private, where the citizens couldn’t see it and perhaps use it to form an opinion about a legislator.
This is different from other kinds of government bodies. For example, when City Council and other groups want to discuss something in private, it’s called “executive session.” They can only go into executive session under a few specific circumstances. When they go into executive session, they have to say which of those circumstances it is, and discuss only that. Then they come out of executive session and, if necessary, take a vote on whatever it is they discussed there.
Caucusing doesn’t seem like this is something the Legislature would change, because it works for them: They get to discuss potentially embarrassing situations in private, decide what they’re going to do, and then present a united front in public. But is it fair?