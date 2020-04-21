A common concept in government is that of checks and balances. That is, government is made up of several parts, each part has its job, but the other parts have some level of control over it so no one part can become too powerful.
Checks and balances, also known as balance of power, is coming up due to COVID-19 coronavirus, and differing opinions on how Idaho should deal with it.
Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order on March 25. On April 15, he extended it until April 30, against the objections of a number of people, including several legislators. Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and Rep. Megan Blanksma each wrote letters to the Governor urging him not to extend the stay-home order due to concern about how it was affecting Idaho. Because Little extended it anyway, the Legislature may do something in a future legislative session to limit the governor’s ability to impose such orders in the future.
“Arguably, the Legislature has little authority under existing Idaho law if, as is the case now, an emergency disaster unfolds while we stand in adjournment,” wrote Bedke in his letter. “But I am mindful, as you are, that the way you exercise legislative powers now will affect how the Legislature views those powers when it next convenes.”
Some people thought that sounded like Bedke was threatening the governor that the legislature — in particular, the House of Representatives — could change the law in a future legislative session so that he wouldn’t have the power to issue a stay-home order by himself.
At the same time, Bedke was concerned that, by issuing the stay-home order, Little was changing the balance of power and upsetting checks and balances by issuing such orders. “During times of emergency, Idaho Code expands the scope of your executive powers to include some that are normally reserved to the legislative process,” he wrote. “That expansion understandably focuses the attention of the House of Representatives on how you exercise that temporary power.”
Blanksma, who issues letters from the Idaho House Republican Caucus during the legislative session, didn’t specifically address the balance of powers between the governor and the legislature in her letter, but between the governor and the state health districts. In addition to serving in the legislature, she also serves as vice chair of Central District Health. And in her letter, she said that at this point, decisions about stay-home orders should be decided by the state’s seven health districts. “I have much better faith that conditions can be addressed at a local level rather than the statewide blanket that has been imposed,” she wrote in her letter.
So on top of everything else next session, such as dealing with the economic fallout of COVID-19, the legislature might also be passing bills to limit a governor’s ability to issue stay-home orders in the future, such as if COVID-19 lasts more than one year.
There were even rumors the Legislature might have a special session to address the issue. However, that’s unlikely to happen, because in Idaho, like 13 other states, only the governor can call a special session, according to the Idaho Constitution. Over the years, people occasionally suggest changing this to also allow the legislature to call itself into a special session, as is the case in the remaining 36 states. Because calling a special session (or, technically, an “extra session”) is defined in the Constitution, changing it would mean passing both branches of the Legislature by a two-thirds margin – which can’t be vetoed by the governor -- and then passing by a vote of the people.