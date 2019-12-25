Better actionsMeridian City is adjusting their comprehensive plan to preserve some areas of rural farmland and heritage. The Kuna City is working to eliminate all farmland. The City of Star working to add downtown parking and support local businesses and employees. The Kuna City working to eliminate downtown parking. The City of Eagle adjusted their plans to require larger lots and fewer, but more expensive homes. The Kuna City approving smaller and less expensive homes. Are Kuna’s dear leaders the only visionaries in the Valley or are all the other cities taking better actions? And the Kuna’s technical staff is either silent or afraid to provide guidance.
Dave Szplett, Kuna
Editor’s note: The Meridian City Council voted last week to remove a rural land-use designation in the city’s comprehensive plan.
The greatest nationThe ground was hard as concrete. A fog-like mist obscured the view. But the words were distinct. Just beyond a clearing the melody “Silent Night” echoed from hidden trenches and unknown enemies. Fellow soldiers on the opposite side responded with a chorus of “The First Noel.”
An uncommon common ground.
It was the advent of Christmas, just five months into World War I. Fighting had been fierce. Save for America’s Civil War, this was perhaps one of the most gruesome in history. Yet Germans took the unprecedented risk. They hoisted Christmas decorations from their trenches and called for cease fire. Their combatants – members of the Royal Irish Rifles fighting for the British Army – accepted.
Guns were silent as both sides met in the middle, exchanged what meager rations they had, and engaged in a friendly football match.
This became the Christmas Truce of 1914, a time when gunfire paused and “Silent Night” prevailed.
How does that apply today?
We are engaged in an intense war – brother against brother; neighbor against neighbor; friend against friend. The great ideological divide of 2019 is not economic or geographic; it is political. The intensity of debates about impeachment and the worthiness of President Donald J. Trump to lead our nation deeply divide us. It has scarred us. The President’s actions and character are either indefensible or heroic, depending on your political affiliation.
The chasm between political parties has never been wider or deeper. Debate has never been more rancorous.
It may be years before the wounds of raging debate heal, but let us remember the interlude of 1914. Let us resolve to rise above political differences. Let us agree to disagree in civility and respect. Perhaps even harmony.
The greatest nation on earth was born for such.
Mel Coulter, Kuna