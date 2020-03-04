Thank you to Kuna Senior Center supporters
Dear Editor:
The Kuna Senior Citizens Center proudly serves older residents of our community as a place for fellowship, recreation and meals. While a growing dues-paying membership (over 125 & $755 in dues) supporting our open days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) events and activities, the Center also receives gracious support, grants and donations. As we review our mid-year financials, we acknowledge key community contributions making this a great place for seniors by seniors.
We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support from the City of Kuna for the Senior Center building and landscaping. This past year, the City Council and Mayor Joe Stear approved a long-term annual grant ($7,000 for 2019 and $10,000 for 2020) to fund Center operations as well as service expansion for the Kuna Senior Center bus. These funds expand the other public support received from Ada County ($15,000) and the Area Agency on Aging ($9,253.75).
Additional financial support this past year includes funds provided by local businesses and organizations, including:
American Legion Post 142 — $100
Bi-Mart United Giving Employee Pledges — $1,642
Idaho Senior Living — $200
Kuna Kavemen Travelers Club — $200
Kuna Lions — $2,000
Kuna Rotary Club — $372.94
Walmart — $1,000
Dues-paying members provide contributions and donations to Kuna Senior Center operations in the form of merchandise, food, supplies and money ($1,013) for activities and refreshments. Additional revenue-producing avenues are also supported by members and the community:
Cash Bingo (Saturday evenings) — $8,972.58
Community Bazaar — $330
Donation Jar & Others — $310.75
Potlucks — $82
Silent Auctions — $40.25
Thrift Store — $1,026.30
Those using the Center are grateful to live in a community with such generous and solid support. Members only need to be 60 years and older, live in the greater Kuna area and pay $5 annual dues (good through December). Let your elder relatives, friends and neighbors know about the Kuna Senior Center being here for them.
Stop by for a visit, enjoy a cup of coffee, play pool, bingo or pinochle and see what goes on inside.
Sincerely,
Evelyn Cunnington
Kuna Senior Citizens Association Board President