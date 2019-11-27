“I think I’ll name my new spinning wheel The Sabrina” I said. I had been searching for an affordable spinning wheel ever since we got our first alpaca and was now loading into my car not only a spinning wheel, but a box full of tools and accessories to go with it. After communicating through the Letgo app, Kelly and I had met with the man selling the older model wheel.
As I looked at it and expressed my excitement, we were privileged to hear the story behind the wheel and his reason for selling it. The man had lost his wife two years earlier to cancer. He felt that the time had come to let some of her things go to new homes. As he told how she had gotten started spinning and how much he enjoyed encouraging her in the hobby, the love he had for her was palpable.
He showed us the wooden box he had fashioned into a lazy kate, a mechanism used for plying the yarn. On the end of a knob that controls the tension was a hand carved heart. He reminisced about a hat his wife had made for him from the spun yarn. With a hug of appreciation for this sweet stranger, I expressed my sympathy for his loss and confessed to a feeling of guilt buying such a sentimental treasure from him. He reassured me: “Sabrina would want all of this to go to someone who will appreciate it.”
As I spin alpaca fiber I think of the hours Sabrina must have spent with the wheel. I think of this couple’s love story and how hard it must have been for him to let her go. We all want to hold on to what we cherish, our special people most of all. While gratefully I haven’t been through the death of a close loved one, I have struggled the past few years with missing my three oldest children as they’ve grown up and moved to their new homes. As I get less time with them, I wonder if the rest of the world knows what a gift it is to be around them.
Kayla is a young professional using her many talents to make a difference in people’s lives; Samuel is about to graduate from Boise State and is already sharing his astute knowledge and views. Sarah Jo’s exuberant energy for fun and friendship is felt on campus in Pocatello. It is my hope that all the things I love about them will be appreciated.
I think of the man’s hand-carved heart on the lazy kate. A small detail, a big message. Sabrina was what was important to him. Supporting her in what she loved was an expression of that. I hope that there are small details I’ve planted here and there in my children’s lives that carry the big message of how much I love and support them.
For so many years I counted up to seven to make sure all the kids were accounted for anytime we went somewhere. Now, when setting the table for a meal I have to count down to arrive at the smaller number of place settings needed.
I hope that as we gather around tables for Thanksgiving this week, people everywhere will be counting up and I hope that number is as big and inclusive as possible. Let’s hug a little tighter and appreciate a little fuller. Our time with each other is precious.